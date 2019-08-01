Some aspects of Bob Queen's annual eastside concert series have changed this summer. There's the name, for one thing. What was once the Central Park Sessions are now the Sessions at McPike Park, a nod to the rechristened locale on Ingersoll Street.
Plus, what used to stretch across half of the summer is now crammed into one eight-day period from Aug. 7 through Aug. 15 (with the exception of the Pursuit of Happiness, an auxiliary mini-festival organized by Queen and his team, which took place in June).
But Queen, an events organizer who has played an role in growing beloved summertime jubilees like the Waterfront Festival and La Fete de Marquette for the past three decades, said that the crux of the sessions remains the same. They're a straightforward cluster of outdoor concerts for kicking back, grabbing food and enjoying a night of music on the isthmus.
"The sound, the sight lines are just wonderful," Queen said. "Essentially, we're just three tents and a stage. We have a lot of vendors and their tents. It looks like there's a lot of stuff going on. But it's pretty simplistic. And it's fun to put together."
One notable aspect of this year's sessions will be “select sessions” — in other words, nights in which some acts will play both a 7:30 and 9 p.m. set.
“We realized that if we get a really compelling artist to come to town, the only way we could afford them on our schedule is to pay them two times,” Queen said.
The season also features a night of tunes put together by Kiki Schueler, a local tastemaker known for concerts she hosts in her home -- a beloved DIY venue called Kiki’s Righteous House of Music. Schueler also helped book artists for last year’s sessions.
Other session highlights include remarks by the McPike family on the new name of the sessions on Wednesday, Aug. 7; a number of visits from All of Us, an initiative to get residents signed up to a nationwide biomedical database; and an electric car showcase courtesy of Madison Gas & Electric.
However, the core focus remains the music. Here’s a quick rundown of the big names at this year's sessions:
The Old 97's
The band with the most name recognition at this year’s sessions, the Old 97's have been a tour de force of alternative country music for over a quarter century. At times veering toward pop, at others toward punk, the Texas band fronted by Rhett Miller have always strived to keep their sound fresh, while never losing the twangy guitar riffs and lyrical wit.
The band, which still tours with all its original members, will headline the first session on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 and 9 p.m.
The Bottle Rockets
The Old 97s are certainly veterans of alt country, but the Bottle Rockets have them beat by one year. The 27-year-old Missouri band is considered one of the powerhouses of ‘90s heartland rock, often mentioned in the same sentence as Uncle Tupelo. The band has a reputation for reflective but upbeat tunes about heartbreak, the working class grind, and living life in the heartland.
The Bottle Rockets will be a co-star at Kiki Schueler’s session on Thursday, Aug. 8, with a set at 8:40 p.m.
The Figgs
Oldest yet are the Figgs, a garage rock outfit from New York that first got together in 1987. The band has toured with Graham Parker and the Replacements, but also have a beefy discography of their own, replete with rock songs that range from shimmery and somber, to ragged and mosh-friendly.
The Figgs share the stage with the Bottle Rockets on Thursday. Their set is at 6:30 p.m.
The Iguanas
The Iguanas are a New Orleans band that melds Chicano rock, blues, jazz and zydeco into a multi-genre and multilingual pottage. The band, known for wry grooves and spritely guitar solos, has recorded with the likes of Alex Chilton, Emmylou Harris and Allen Toussaint. As seems to be on brand for this year’s sessions, they’ve been at it for decades, having first got together in 1989.
The Iguanas will play on the Friday, Aug. 9 session at 6:30 p.m.
The Travelin’ McCourys
The Travelin’ McCourys live up to their name: Queen said that their commitment to touring is remarkable, and that it’s typical for them to jet off for their next stop immediately after they play a Madison show. Also remarkable is the Travelin' McCourys' potency as a five-piece family bluegrass band: Between their crackling synergy on banjo, mandolin, guitar bass and fiddle, and their spot-on harmonies, the group has become a local festival favorite.
The Travelin’ McCourys will play the Wednesday, Aug. 14 session at 7:30 and 9 p.m.
Dobet Gnahoré
The only headliner from abroad, the Côte d'Ivoire singer Dobet Gnahoré is a Grammy Award-winning artist known for colorful stage presence: She pairs her funky and danceable songs with intense dance routines, uproarious drum solos and other theatrics. Her songs are also fiercely political, with messages about greed, violence and family in the south coast of Africa.
Dobet Gnahoré performs on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 and 9 p.m.