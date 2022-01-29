Rich Hayne, 'Vito' from Madison band Little Vito and the Torpedoes, dies at 68

Rich Hayne, better known as “Vito” from Little Vito and the Torpedoes, one of Madison’s longest-lasting rock n’ roll bands, has died at age 68.

For about 40 years, the band played events from fairs, festivals and weddings to the Frostiball, the former Rhythm & Booms fireworks show and Summerfest.

Little Vito and the Torpedoes often took top honors in “best of” contests.

Guitarist John Masino said Hayne, a drummer, died Jan. 22 from a heart attack. The two had been friends since high school in Middleton.

Masino said Hayne was instrumental in helping him get into music, and bands, including PUNCH, a 1970s touring rock band, and the subject of an independent film. PUNCH toured with national acts including Cheap Trick and Ted Nugent, Masino said.

“He was really a fun guy,” Masino said. “He was super talented and he really worked hard to entertain people.”

Masino said he saw Hayne last week at a show Masino performed in on the South Side. It had been at least a year since they’d seen each other. “We talked and we laughed and we had a great time catching up. And, two days later, on Saturday, he had a heart attack.”

James “Pie” Cowan, another local musician, who knew Hayne as “Richie,” called him “a great guy with an effervescent wit and charm always.”

Cowan said he hadn’t seen him in a few years, but Hayne messaged him through Facebook a year ago for his number and then never called. “As far as The Torpedoes, they were a great band,” he said. “But I’ll always remember his days playing with PUNCH with Johnny Masino.”

Keyboardist and singer Michael Massey remembers Hayne as always smiling. “While that is true, Rich was also fiercely loyal, tenacious and talented not just as a performer, but with people as well.”

Massey said he’s known Hayne since 1977 and every time he saw him, he was greeted with an enthusiastic smile and a hug.

When Massey was young, he said he and his fellow musicians “revered Rich and his bandmates in PUNCH and aspired to their energy and charisma.”

Chelsey McKay, who sang in a band Hayne started in 2001 called The Competition, said Hayne “loved the stage and lived to perform.”

Hayne started that band after a prison stint for what he told a Wisconsin State Journal reporter was the biggest mistake of his life.

He called The Competition a second chance at music. His bandmates were his support team.

Prison time

In 1995, Hayne was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in conspiring to distribute cocaine. He pleaded guilty and served 62 months in two federal detention facilities, one in Minnesota, the other in South Dakota.

Five months after his release, he described the prisons as depressing places where he not only had to ask for permission to go to the bathroom, but to practice drums.

Hayne went through rehabilitation and because of good behavior earned an early release.

He said that friends, family and a love for the view of the state Capitol at night from Lake Monona brought him back to Madison.

Fans old and new

One of the toughest things for him to discuss, he said, was his fear to return to music, his passion for as long as he could remember. He wondered how his fans would react.

“I didn’t think I could do this again. I didn’t think anyone would come,” he said. “Outta sight, outta mind ... I was leery about the public perception.”

The reaction, however, was positive with old and new fans coming to see The Competition and exchanging hugs and stories with Hayne at every set break.

“I feel wonderful,” Hayne told the State Journal. “I’m back and I’m back with a vengeance.”

Hayne’s musical homecoming show with The Competition at the former Dry Bean on Madison’s Southwest Side featured the classic “I Fought the Law (and the Law Won).”

“True story,” Hayne quipped after the song ended, eliciting some knowing chuckles from the crowd.

No more touring

Hayne worked as a forklift operator for a local manufacturer then, and according to his obituary, when he stopped touring full time, he worked for the American Girl doll company until his retirement five years ago.

His wife, Gini Black, didn’t respond to an email invitation to talk about Hayne, but his obituary said “Rich found his true love, Gini Black and spent the last 12 years with her.”

A private service was held at Cress Funeral Home for close family and friends. A celebration of Hayne’s life will take place at a later date, the obituary said.

