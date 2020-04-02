Read the Cap Times' 2009 interview with Fountain of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger

Wednesday was a sad day for music fans with the news that Adam Schlesinger of the band Fountains of Wayne had died at 52 of coronavirus-related complications. Whether with his own band or on television or film projects (such as "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "That Thing You Do!"), Schlesinger was responsible for a seemingly endless supply of catchy, smart power-pop tunes.
Fountains of Wayne last came through Madison in 2009 to play a rare acoustic show at the High Noon Saloon. I interviewed him by phone before the show, and since the interview had disappeared from our website, I thought I would repost it. I remember him being as thoughtful and funny about his songwriting craft as I expected, and very generous with his time. He'll be greatly missed.
How respected are Fountains of Wayne as songwriters? Well, in 2005 alt-country artist Robbie Fulks wrote a tongue-in-cheek parody song called "Fountains of Wayne Hotline," imagining that the band ran a 24-hour emergency help line for frustrated songwriters ("Sir, calm down. We can help you. What we need you to do is employ a radical dynamic shift.") Fountains frontman and bassist Adam Schlesinger makes it look that simple. He and band co-founder Chris Collingwood craft catchy pop-rock songs whose choruses stick in your brain the first time you hear them, and whose lyrics make you chuckle the 10th time.
Not only does Schlesinger write songs for his own band's albums (including the 2003 Grammy-nominated hit cougar anthem, "Stacy's Mom"), but he has membership in two other bands: Ivy, the band Schlesinger formed before Fountains of Wayne, which is prepping a new album, and a new power-pop band, Tinted Windows (featuring current and former members of Cheap Trick, Smashing Pumpkins and Hanson), which released its first album in the spring.
And if that wasn't enough, Schlesinger writes and composes songs for movies (including the Oscar-nominated title track to "That Thing You Do!"), Broadway shows (he co-wrote the songs for the stage version of the John Waters film "Cry-Baby") and television (he co-wrote the songs for "A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All," including "Little Dealer Boy" and "Can I Interest You In Hanukkah?") But if you think it all comes easily to Schlesinger, think again.
"It gets harder as you get older," he said. "Everybody will tell you, when you're younger, songs just pour out of you. You've got a million ideas and endless enthusiasm, and you've got very few distractions in life to keep you from writing. As you get older — I've got two kids and all kinds of other stuff going on in my life — I'm not free to just sit there for eight hours and daydream."
Fountains of Wayne are currently working on songs for their next album, and in between stints in the studio have started playing full-band acoustic shows around the country, including a rare appearance in Madison at the High Noon Saloon on Wednesday, July 8.
"People that we know well who have seen us a million times have told us that they've really enjoyed these (shows), and they're some of their favorite shows of ours that they've seen," he said. "So unless they're lying to us ..."
For a band known for loud, sugar-sweet pop-rock, the idea of an acoustic show may seem strange. But Schlesinger said it's been a fun experiment for the band to try to bring its live energy to a more intimate setting.
"I think that it puts the focus on the songs themselves even more," he said. "You can really hear the words and the harmony vocals. It's still a full-band sound, the drummer's coming and I'm playing an electric bass. It's not entirely acoustic really, it's just a little bit more intimate and gives us a chance to tell a few stories about the song. It's like these are the songs as they were originally conceived, and then we just make them louder."
Schlesinger said the set list will be a mix of slower, more acoustic-friendly songs and some unexpected choices (one would imagine a stripped-down "Stacy's Mom" will be in there). A few new songs from the upcoming album will also premiere, although Schlesinger said he's a little reluctant to play new material, knowing someone will capture it on their iPhone and post it on YouTube later that night.
"There's a new song that we haven't even done our version of yet in the studio. Some kid heard it live on YouTube and recorded his own totally produced studio version." Schlesinger laughed. "It's actually pretty good — now I'm thinking I don't even need to do it anymore."
Just because the songs are debuting in an acoustic setting doesn't necessarily mean that fans can expect the next Fountains of Wayne album to a be a quieter one. Schlesinger said his band usually doesn't approach a new album with a lot of forethought, instead discovering the themes of the album in the course of writing the songs.
"Chris and I have always felt like it's creatively stifling to set too many boundaries beforehand. It's better to write whatever you're in the mood to write. Ultimately it starts to take some kind of shape of its own, and then you can eliminate songs that don't seem to fit. I think some of our records have had concepts, but they weren't concepts that we had in mind beforehand."
For Tinted Windows, Schlesinger did have a concept in mind: to make a very straightforward power-pop record with none of the clever narrative quirks that mark his other songwriting efforts.
"I've just always wanted an opportunity to write the most basic kind of pop song and see if it could work," he said. "In a way, it's harder. It's using sort of a different part of your brain, going more for the energy of it."
His work for movies and television is a little different; usually, he's given a very specific assignment for what the project needs, such as a '60s-style one-hit wonder for "That Thing You Do!" Schlesinger said he feels like he's something of a "musical chameleon" who enjoys writing in different styles, and he also finds a very narrowly defined songwriting assignment can be oddly freeing.
"I actually find that to be very liberating sometimes," he said. "When you're writing for your own record, there's just that blank piece of paper staring at you and you have to make up your own assignment. Somebody says 'We need a song about this and we need it by Thursday morning,' you don't really have time to have a creative crisis about it."
"A Colbert Christmas" was one of those assignments, for which Schlesinger co-wrote all the songs with David Javerbaum, a former Onion writer who went on to become executive producer of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." Schlesinger said it was one of the most fun jobs he ever had, and said he came away very impressed with Colbert.
"I wish he would make that an annual event. Stephen Colbert is an absolute genius, and also very musically talented. He could totally go off and star on Broadway if this whole TV thing doesn't work out for him."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.