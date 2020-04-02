Read the Cap Times' 2009 interview with Fountain of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger

"Chris and I have always felt like it's creatively stifling to set too many boundaries beforehand. It's better to write whatever you're in the mood to write. Ultimately it starts to take some kind of shape of its own, and then you can eliminate songs that don't seem to fit. I think some of our records have had concepts, but they weren't concepts that we had in mind beforehand."

For Tinted Windows, Schlesinger did have a concept in mind: to make a very straightforward power-pop record with none of the clever narrative quirks that mark his other songwriting efforts.

"I've just always wanted an opportunity to write the most basic kind of pop song and see if it could work," he said. "In a way, it's harder. It's using sort of a different part of your brain, going more for the energy of it."

His work for movies and television is a little different; usually, he's given a very specific assignment for what the project needs, such as a '60s-style one-hit wonder for "That Thing You Do!" Schlesinger said he feels like he's something of a "musical chameleon" who enjoys writing in different styles, and he also finds a very narrowly defined songwriting assignment can be oddly freeing.