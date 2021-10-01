 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raine Stern of ‘The Voice’ to headline Cap Times Live at Madison's Barrymore Theatre
top story

Raine Stern of ‘The Voice’ to headline Cap Times Live at Madison's Barrymore Theatre

Cap Times Live FB - Raine Stern

Madison artist Raine Stern will headline the next Cap Times Live concert at the Barrymore Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 13.

 MOD MEDIA PRODUCTIONS LLC

We are excited to announce that our next Cap Times Live will feature Raine Stern, who you may have seen earlier this year on The Voice and NPR's Tiny Desk contest, at the Barrymore Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The show will celebrate a new chapter for Stern as she moves from Madison to Los Angeles. Also, discover new music from opener LINE, a queer pop band based in Madison that makes multi-genre songs for healing and transformation.

LINE

Madison-based queer pop band LINE will open for Raine Stern at the Barrymore on Nov. 13.

Tickets ($22 in advance and $25 on the day of the 8 p.m. show) are available at the Barrymore. All who enter building must wear a face mask and show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test.

Cap Times members can join us live for free via Zoom livestream. Become a member here.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their third anniversary

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kick rugby balls while visiting Northern Ireland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics