Raine Stern of ‘The Voice’ to headline Cap Times Live at Madison's Barrymore Theatre

We are excited to announce that our next Cap Times Live will feature Raine Stern, who you may have seen earlier this year on The Voice and NPR's Tiny Desk contest, at the Barrymore Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The show will celebrate a new chapter for Stern as she moves from Madison to Los Angeles. Also, discover new music from opener LINE, a queer pop band based in Madison that makes multi-genre songs for healing and transformation.

Tickets ($22 in advance and $25 on the day of the 8 p.m. show) are available at the Barrymore. All who enter building must wear a face mask and show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test.

Cap Times members can join us live for free via Zoom livestream. Become a member here.