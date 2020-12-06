Q&A: Michele Byrd-McPhee celebrates women's role in hip-hop

It’s hard to think of someone better prepared to teach a Zoom class on women in hip-hop culture than Michele Byrd-McPhee.
Byrd-McPhee is an acclaimed dancer and choreographer who founded the Ladies of Hip-Hop Festival in New York City for the past 20 years. But she’s also spent time working in tech and broadcasting, including several years at Apple and a stint as senior music coordinator on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and had spent the last two years working from home for a nonprofit.
So when the pandemic hit, and officials with the UW Division of the Arts asked if she’d like to postpone her planned residency as the program’s Fall 2020 Disciplinary Artist, Byrd-McPhee demurred. “It was a familiar space to me, to be honest,” she said in a phone interview from her home in Jersey City, where she’s converted the basement rec room into an office with a Ring light and a dance floor. “I had already been on Zoom for two years.”
Byrd-McPhee’s class, “Hip-Hop Culture, Women and the World” looked at the history, contributions and experiences of women in Hip-Hop, starting with the Black women who would teach white women to dance in the Ziegfield Follies in the 1830s and going up to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.
Byrd-McPhee talked about adjusting to teaching via Zoom, the challenges women face in hip-hop, and the role of music and dancing in protests:
How much did you have to adjust to teach the class?
Earlier this year, we were to have our big annual festival, and this year was going to be the first year that we partnered with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which was a huge deal. And, of course, everything shut down.
But thank goodness for my background and my production and my accessibility to equipment. I love technology. We were able to produce a (rap) battle for the festival online, and we had a ton of participants, which was amazing.
I think that really helped me produce a great class experience. I was really familiar with the equipment and the interface of Zoom, but I had also gotten used to communicating with people and figuring out what’s the best way to do dance, and how to make the music sound good.
What was the main focus of the class?
What I didn’t focus on was the usual timeline, because you can look that up, and you don’t need to pay for that in a college class. So let’s talk about all the things that no one says, or they talk about behind closed doors.
We started really focusing on Black women and their contributions to the arts, starting around the late 1830s, and how powerful they were in building what we know now as vaudeville shows or minstrel shows. All these Black vaudeville artists traveling the world, creating what is often described as a “savage” art, but also revered and doing sold-out shows, and becoming the precursor for what we know as jazz. And, of course, jazz is the precursor to what we know as hip-hop.
So we went on this road of discovery and connecting history, the history of Black American people in dance. Hip-hop is a Black American art form. What happened here happened uniquely because the environment here, our socio-economic status, things that were happening in communities. It was the same thing for jazz, it was the same thing for vaudeville and the minstrel shows. They’ve had to do it out of necessity, even though it was an expression of art. So that’s where we found this common ground. What’s this story that keeps repeating itself throughout history, when it’s in reference to Black and brown people and the art that we do?
We brought it even as far forward as the appropriation of Black dance on TikTok. So it was great to have a space for students to be able to connect what’s current, or what’s going on. We talked about female artists, and are they empowered through hip hop? I think it was a really rich class that bounced all over the history of Black American forms, and how that informs hip-hop culture.
Relatively speaking, are things better for women in hip-hop than in other areas of culture?
Heck, no. I think all aspects of art and culture are reflective of a larger society. We as women are still fighting the battle for equality everywhere, and hip-hop is no different. It’s especially harder because it is such a male-dominated world.
What can change that?
I feel like there is change happening. It’s funny, people will say to me, “Now do you think you can really do your work now that #MeToo is here?” And I’m like, “We’ve been #MeTooing for years.” As women, we start to navigate these spaces when we’re 12, 13 years old. I remember having men say inappropriate things to me at that age. Learning how to advocate for self comes at a really young age. I appreciate the #MeToo movement. But in no way have we just started this battle.
And then with Black Lives Matter, not necessarily that organization but what it stands for, people are getting behind this idea of the importance of acknowledging the injustices against Black and brown people in this country. I think the combination of those things happening right now is really allowing space for change. I do feel like there’s been more movement in the last year than I’ve felt in the last 20-25 years of doing this.
At one Madison protest this summer, a group of protesters closed down an intersection and had this joyful dance party in the street, which I think really challenged a lot of narratives about Black Lives Matter protesters just being “angry.” What do you think is the intersection of dance and protest?
If you're out here, protesting in support of the equal treatment of Black people, there’s nothing that's more a part of Black culture than music and dance. That's what allowed us to survive. In challenging times, whether it was during one of the periods that we were enslaved, that was one of the things that would keep us strong. Singing was a way of showing unity and strength.
I’ve heard a lot of people say, “Why are they out there dancing? This is serious.” That doesn’t take away from the seriousness. It’s a way for us to bond with each other and say, “We’ve got this.” We have each other’s backs. And if you can come and be in that space, you start to really understand who we are.
