Q&A: Michele Byrd-McPhee celebrates women's role in hip-hop

How much did you have to adjust to teach the class?

Earlier this year, we were to have our big annual festival, and this year was going to be the first year that we partnered with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which was a huge deal. And, of course, everything shut down.

But thank goodness for my background and my production and my accessibility to equipment. I love technology. We were able to produce a (rap) battle for the festival online, and we had a ton of participants, which was amazing.

I think that really helped me produce a great class experience. I was really familiar with the equipment and the interface of Zoom, but I had also gotten used to communicating with people and figuring out what’s the best way to do dance, and how to make the music sound good.

What was the main focus of the class?

What I didn’t focus on was the usual timeline, because you can look that up, and you don’t need to pay for that in a college class. So let’s talk about all the things that no one says, or they talk about behind closed doors.