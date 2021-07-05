Q&A: Jazz musician Johannes Wallmann pays tribute to a creature he's never met

I knew that's not what I wanted to do. This might be the only time I get to do this, and I didn’t want it to be a drag for the string players. I wanted them to have a good experience, and be equal partners in what essentially was going to be a jazz album. I have a lot of classical background in terms of my studies, but I’m not a classical composer. I didn’t want to create a hybrid.

The strength of the strings is that — besides the people I worked with being technically amazing — is that they can take a melody and just find the absolute beauty in it, and bring that melody to life.

How does the climate change theme of the title piece connect to instrumental music? Because a lot of people might not pick up on that.

And that's totally fine. I don't want to tell people, "You have to hear it this way." It was an inspiration for me, and something that guided me in the music. But if somebody else sees something else in that, that's totally okay.

But the piece, "Elegy For An Undiscovered Species,” came about from reading more about this incredible rate of species extinction that we’re going through. We’re wiping up dozens of species every day. And most of the time we don’t even know that we’re doing it, we don’t even know they’re there.