Q&A: Jazz musician Arun Luthra taps into the universal language of rhythm

Absolutely. The residency is very deliberately designed so that the course is open to everyone. It’s not a course for musicians. I'm a person that really enjoys exploring the connections between disparate ideas, I find that really exciting and fascinating. So I've always been into theoretical physics and mythology, political activism... those things have always interested me.

Having a focused activity, this course, to really bring those ideas together is incredible to me and it's really exciting. And opening up new ideas for myself, just hearing what the students have to say. Just the other day, a student was relating what we were talking about in terms of synchronous vibration to a speech pathology and how neurons fire in the brain. The parallels are incredible.

In the intro video for your residency, you mentioned relating some of the themes to political activism, anti-racism and colonialism. How does that play into what you’re talking about in the class?