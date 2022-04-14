'Pitches and Notes' to compete for national trophy

If you’ve ever heard of the movie “Pitch Perfect,” you know what it takes: Exacting harmonies. Youthful passion. Countless hours of dedicated practice in pursuit of a cappella perfection.

“Pitches and Notes,” a longtime treble choir based at UW-Madison, is headed later this month to compete for top honors in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, or ICCA, in New York City. It’s the same competition that spawned the “Pitch Perfect” series of three movies and the 2015 reality TV docuseries “Sing It On.”

Composed of 17 singers — wearing all black, except for their bright red Keds — the student-led Pitches and Notes secured its spot in the international finals when last month it won the 2022 ICCA Great Lakes Semifinals in Chicago. Competition was tight — Pitches and Notes scored just ahead of the University of Michigan a cappella group “Maize Mirchi” and the University of Chicago’s “Voices in Your Head” (which also will go to finals later this month after winning ICCA’s wild-card round).

At the semifinals, UW-Madison senior Elise Schroeder also won the award for Outstanding Choreography for Pitches and Notes’ entire set.

Pitches and Notes will compete April 23 in New York against eight other regional collegiate a cappella groups from the U.S., plus the United Kingdom champions. A five-judge panel will score them in the categories of vocal performance, visual performance and subjective rank, based on how each group performs in comparison with others.

The top ensemble takes home a traveling trophy. No other Wisconsin group has ever won the coveted “Gooding Cup,” as the trophy is called.

“This is the first time that a UW-Madison group has gone to in-person finals,” said Rose Mochalski, a UW-Madison senior from Greendale and co-music director of Pitches and Notes.

“We’ve been competing since 2015, so it’s exciting that we’ve been doing it for so long and now we have the opportunity to go to New York.”

Both Mochalski and Schroeder credit the group’s new commitment to inclusiveness for helping the group rise to a higher level this year. Previously the group identified as an all-female a cappella group, but now includes members who are nonbinary.

During the pandemic shutdown, the ICCA competition went virtual, and Pitches and Notes members had to collaborate long distance to learn mixing programs and make a music video to submit to the judges. (That video is now available on the group’s Instagram.)

The collaborative experience “made us hit a breakthrough with the group, because we now identify as a treble group, not an all-female group,” Mochalski said.

“I think we also had a shift in attitude, in terms of music. We used to sing these pop, feminine, sexy songs before, and that was part of our identity at one point. The group now is morphing into something much more inclusive,” she said.

“The songs we’re doing this year are definitely something that speaks to us, and who our group is now. I think that’s definitely a reason we’ve gotten this far — because we have a lot of passion behind the music that we’re singing.”

“It’s essentially not defining ourselves as people who identify as female,” Schroeder added. “We just want to be as inclusive as possible, and not have harsh labels where people would feel excluded, as if they couldn’t audition for us or feel comfortable.”

10-minute set

With a range of voices in the upper “treble” register, plus a “VP,” or vocal percussionist, Pitches and Notes now includes some college-aged community members, along with UW-Madison students studying a wide range of majors. The group’s 10-minute set in New York will combine the songs “Animal” by the Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, “Deepest Lonely” by the English musician Birdy, and “Outro” by MUNA, the American electronic pop band.

The group is also close with the two other competitive a cappella groups on campus: Under A-Rest, an all-gender ensemble, and Fundamentally Sound, a low-voice group.

“In the virtual competition last year, (Fundamentally Sound) went to the ICCA finals,” Schroeder said. “So they have also really paved a way for a cappella groups here and are very, very musically gifted.”

Backers put up

Pitches and Notes exceeded its $12,000 fundraising goal for its New York trip in just four days in a show of community support, Mochalski said. The group expects to also perform a May 1 show in Madison — time and location to be announced. Meanwhile, members are pleased that other organizations around campus are now “discovering” Pitches and Notes and have invited the singers to perform at campus events, she said.

Schroeder noted that Pitches and Notes now invites more collaboration within the group, and even does a group meditation before each performance.

“And we have two incredible soloists, Jill Genova (from Brookfield) and Yemi Harding (of Madison), who blow their songs out of the water,” she said.

“We have such strong dedication from our members,” she said. “This year feels different to me somehow — I think we have connected on so many levels.”

