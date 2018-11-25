The French phrase “c’est la vie” roughly translates as “That’s life” or “That’s how things happen.”
For singer-songwriter Matthew Houck, who performs under the moniker Phosphorescent, it’s a phrase that’s fascinated him of late as he’s thought much about life and its many intersecting and changing parts, so much that he named his latest album “C’est La Vie.” In the past five years, he’s underwent several life-altering changes - he got married, started a family, and moved from New York to Nashville, where he built his own studio.
“It probably directly relates to my life more than any other record I’ve made,” Houck said. “[This album] felt like a nice capsulation of where I’m at.”
Phosphorescent performs at the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. at 8 p.m. Thursday.
When he writes songs these days, his family is not far from his thoughts.
“They’re always on my mind no matter what. When I start writing, they’re always going to creep in there,” he said. “Or, at least for now, in a way that feels different and new. The core thing that made me want to do this is the same old feelings. But now I have new faucets of it.”
For example, “New Birth in New England” was inspired by his wife giving birth.
“That one was about meeting the future mother of my kids and my partner and finding out that we’re going to have a baby,” Houck said. “It was all a surprise and shock. It seemed like it needed to be documented.”
While past albums like 2013’s “Muchacho” have been more of an internal examination, “C’est La Vie” takes more of a bigger picture approach. “It feels less inward looking and less selfish,” he says. “Mature? Maybe, but who knows.”
The phrase “C’est la vie” can have a positive or negative connotation for different people trying to make sense of life changes, setbacks, and challenges. One can view certain things as crushingly sad or they can say “everything is as easy as you make it.”
Houck’s efforts in starting up his own studio weren’t always easy (“I could have gone to an existing studio and made it a lot easier on myself,” he said). But at the end of the day it’s something he takes great pride in. He built the studio - Spirit Sounds Studio in Nashville - specifically with the album sessions in mind. The cornerstone of the studio is a 45-year-old recording console that he bought, set up and wired.
“I severely underestimated how hard it would be to get this console up and running,” he said. “I was using the analogy that it was like buying a car from the early ‘70s with 500,000 miles on it and trying to take a trip across the country the next week without doing any work on it. That’s pretty much what it felt like.
“For the majority of the time I was working on the record, I was dealing with so many problems. I got it working really well the last month of mixing and recording. I enjoy the science of it, and how cool it is that humans figured this thing out how to catch a sound.”
While Houck had a set plan of how he wanted the songs to sound going into the studio, he wasn’t opposed to letting the songs evolve naturally.
“You start with one thing and it’ll morph into something else,” he said. “I feel like the project itself informs the songs sometimes. So, had they not been on this record I don’t think they’d sound like they do. I don’t have any records that sound like this. I feel proud of this album. There were lots of magical accidents but also thoughtful choices of how to get these songs to sound as good as they should.”
He’s eager to return to the studio and record at a later date since he has everything working smoothly. But since the album’s release in early October, he and his bandmates have been road warriors. After a three-week tour of Europe, the band jumped right to a multi-month tour of the US.
“The band is so, so good. I’m so proud of everyone. I’m not kidding when I say it gets better every night,” he said. “People have been extremely nice and kind about it. People are loving it. It’s hard knowing that when you spend months by yourself. To get out there to rooms and see people and get a little feedback, it’s been a treat.”