In a career that spans over a half a century, Paul McCartney has never played a show in Madison.
But that changes on June 6, 2019, when the 76-year-old former Beatle's "Freshen Up" tour comes to the Kohl Center. Tickets (which will likely be pricey) go on sale through Ticketmaster next Friday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., the same day his new album "Egypt Station" comes out.
McCartney has played five shows in Milwaukee over the years, beginning with a 1964 Beatles show and ending with a 2016 show at Summerfest.