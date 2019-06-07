On Tuesday night, the members of Greta Van Fleet were in the spotlight, strutting on stage before a sea of fans at Breese Stevens Field for an outdoor rock show.
But on Thursday night, they were the fans, sitting in the audience at the Kohl Center to see Paul McCartney’s first-ever show in Madison.
Icon, god, legend — the words seem inadequate to describe the impact McCartney has had on popular culture and the effect he has on a room. They’ve made recent movies about Elton John (“Rocketman”) and Queen (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), but McCartney’s presence is so large in the world that they’ve made a movie about what it would be like if he didn’t exist (“Yesterday”).
When he took the stage at the Kohl Center in a light pink shirt, maroon jacket and black jeans, he could have just ridden the waves of goodwill coming from the crowd. At 76 (he turns 77 in a couple of weeks), he’s certainly earned the right to coast a little, right?
Instead, he still plays like he has something to prove. McCartney and his tight four-piece backing band (who he’s played with for 20 years, twice as long as the Beatles or Wings) delivered a joyful and energetic 39-song, three-hour show. It covered the entire gamut of his 60-year career, from his earliest songs (including one pre-Beatles) to the newest tunes off his 2018 album “Egypt Station,” showing he’s still vital as an artist.
And it hit every possible emotional note, from the (literally) explosive pyrotechnics of a furious “Live and Let Die” to a tender “Blackbird,” performed solo by McCartney on an acoustic guitar on a small stage that rose 20 feet above the audience.
It was McCartney’s first show ever in Madison with any of his bands. He seems to be staying off the beaten rock-tour path on his current “Freshen Up” tour, playing Green Bay on Saturday and Moline, Illinois, next Tuesday. The audience at the Kohl Center was a mix of ages, from kids with their parents to one veteran fan who claimed to have seen McCartney play 123 times.
“You know we love you, but it’s slightly obsessive,” McCartney responded dryly.
McCartney spent the first few songs settling in to a groove, mixing Beatles classics like “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Can’t Buy Me Love” with newer songs like 2013’s “Save Us.” It was a little surprising how songs written a half-century apart fit so comfortably together, although McCartney could clearly tell that the audience wanted the older stuff.
“When we do old Beatles songs, all your phones light up, and it looks like a galaxy of stars,” he said. “When it’s a new song, it’s like a black hole.
“We don’t care. We’re going to do them anyway.”
The show seemed to shift into a higher gear after about a half-dozen songs, as the band stretched out “I’ve Got a Feeling” and “Let Me Roll It" into longer, looser guitar rock jams. Overall, the show leaned more towards the rock side of the pop-rock equation, including a blistering “Helter Skelter” and a rousing “Back in the USSR.”
But then McCartney could immediately shift the mood of the room, slipping behind the piano for the bouncy “Let 'Em In” or “My Valentine,” a love letter to McCartney’s wife, Nancy Shevell, that sounds like an old torch song. And then he could bring the mood back up with a swirling, psychedelic “1985,” pounding away on the keyboard he had just been gently caressing minutes before.
McCartney’s trip through his old songbook was an eclectic one, playing some songs you’d expect (“Love Me Do”) and skipping others (no “Yesterday” or “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”) Off the iconic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club,” he played not the opening version but the end-of-album reprise, as well as the crazy carnival sounds of “For the Benefit of Mr. Kite.”
Between songs, McCartney told stories about his earliest days with his pre-Beatles band The Quarrymen, or going to see Jimi Hendrix cover “Sgt. Pepper’s” just two days after the album came out. (Hendrix’s wild version pulled his guitar so out of tune, McCartney said, that he had to call Eric Clapton out of the audience to help him tune it.)
He paid tribute to fallen comrades John Lennon (“Here Today”) and George Harrison, starting Harrison’s “Something” by playing a ukulele that Harrison had given him.
As the main set neared its finale, the show just seemed to keep topping itself. For “Let It Be,” with McCartney at the piano, audience members waved their phones in flashlight mode in the air. That reverent mood was shattered by “Live and Let Die,” in which flame-pots and fireworks shot off in the air, filling the arena with the smell of cordite.
Then the mood flipped again with the set closer, “Hey Jude,” the crowd singing the chorus (based on a Tibetan chant) over and over. McCartney and the band returned for a four-song encore, and decided to end the show with one of the greatest finales in rock albums, the “Golden Slumbers/Carry that Weight” suite that closes “Abbey Road.”
These songs are beyond familiar — they’re almost in your DNA. I’m more of a fan of mid-to-late period Beatles than the “Fab Four” era. But when McCartney started singing “From Me To You,” the words just started tumbling out of my mouth unbidden — I didn’t even consciously realize I knew all the lyrics. It was, to quote another song, as if they were only waiting for this moment to arise.