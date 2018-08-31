Legendary rock star Paul McCartney is finally coming to Madison.
Sir Paul will be performing at the Kohl Center on June 6, 2019, as part of his "Freshen Up" tour.
Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. at the Alliant Energy Center box office at the Coliseum, by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at ticketmaster.com.
This will be McCartney's first tour following the release of his new album "Egypt Station," also happening next Friday.
The Madison show is one of five dates announced Friday.
McCartney will be in Raleigh, N.C. on May 27, Greenville, S.C. on May 30, Lexington, Ky. on June 1, Madison on June 6 and Moline, Ill. on June 11.