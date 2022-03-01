Opera's Renee Fleming to explore music-health link in Madison visit

Opera superstar Renee Fleming is coming to Madison in April not only to sing at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union Theater, but also to talk about the health benefits of music, the theater announced Monday.

Starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the public can reserve tickets for three upcoming events on the UW-Madison campus featuring the world-renowned soprano:

“Music and the Mind”: 7 p.m. April 28. Fleming will explore how music can benefit many aspects of health, such as childhood development, chronic pain, mental health and communication, memory and movement disorders. Tickets for the general public are $50 and $10 for current UW-Madison students.

Performance studio class: 4 p.m. April 29. Fleming will provide professional guidance to five UW-Madison student musicians as they perform. The event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required.

Recital: 7 p.m. April 30. Fleming will perform a variety of pieces in Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St. Single tickets cost $120 but are $30 for current UW-Madison students. Prior to the performance, Memorial Union’s Sunset Lounge will feature a signature cocktail inspired by the singer.

Fleming, a four-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of the U.S. National Medal of Arts, is known for her vast repertoire, from the music of Baroque composer George Frideric Handel to contemporary Broadway tunes. She was the first woman in the 125-year history of the Metropolitan Opera to solo headline an opening-night gala, and was the first and only opera singer to perform at the Super Bowl.

Tickets to her events at Memorial Union will be available Tuesday afternoon at the Memorial Union Box Office, by phone at 608-265-2787 or online at union.wisc.edu/visit/ wisconsin-union-theater/.

