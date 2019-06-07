In Garner Park on Madison’s West Side, thousands of attendees will gather to watch Opera in the Park -- a free performance by Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, conducted by John DeMain.
This year’s performance stars soprano Jeni Houser, soprano Michelle Johnson, tenor David Blalock, and baritone Ben Edquist.
The park opens at 7 a.m. on July 20, and guests can arrive as early as then to reserve their spots. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Veteran attendees know it’s tradition to bring glow sticks, blankets, lawn chairs, and a picnic. The rain date for the event is July 21. In the case of rainy weather, the event organizers will decide if the event is canceled by 5 p.m. Cancellations will be posted on social media and online.
Support the event by purchasing tickets to the event’s prelude dinner. Dinner guests can enjoy a catered meal in a tent next to the stage beginning at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the dinner benefit the Opera in the Park Fund. RSVP for the dinner on the opera's website, www.madisonopera.org by July 6. Cost is $150 per person.
About the performers:
Jeni Houser debuted with the Madison Opera in 2013. She has also performed Anne German in A Little Night Music, Olympia in The Tales of Hoffmann, Amy in Little Women, and Johanna in Sweeney Todd, all with Madison Opera. She recently performed with Forth Worth Opera, Vienna State Opera, Central City Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Minnesota Opera, and many more.
Soprano Michelle Johnson debuted with the Madison Opera in 2018. She recently performed Aida in Aida with the Opera Idaho, Knoxville Opera and Sarasota Opera. She also recently performed with Hawaii Opera Theatre, Kentucky Opera, and will perform as Alice Ford in Falstaff with the International Summer Opera Festival of Morelia.
Tenor David Blalock debuted with Madison Opera in 2014. He recently performed with Opera Hong Kong, Piedmont Opera, Arizona Opera, and Virginia Opera. Next, he will perform as Orpheus in Orpheus in the Underworld by Madison Opera.
Baritone Ben Edquist is making his Madison Opera debut. He has recently performed with Austin Opera, Garsington Opera, Atlanta Opera, and Houston Opera. He will perform in Fellow Travelers with the Madison Opera in the upcoming season.