The first concert at a new concert venue on Madison's Near East Side has been cancelled after the lead singer of the band that was set to perform became ill.
Avenged Sevenfold was scheduled to headline the Sept. 24 hard opening of The Sylvee, a 2,500-person capacity venue under construction as part of a development on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue, but the heavy metal band cancelled their entire tour, including the Madison stop, due to lead singer M. Shadows getting a blood blister affecting his vocal cords.
The Sylvee, which will have its entrance located off South Livingston Street, wished the singer a speedy recovery in a Facebook post Tuesday, saying it looks "forward to welcoming the band back in the future."
The Facebook post said all tickets to the sold-out concert that were purchased online will be automatically renewed. All other tickets, such as those purchased with cash, will be available for a refund at their points of purchase.
Anyone with additional questions can call Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000.
The second concert at The Sylvee features Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Sept. 27.