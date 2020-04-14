(Not) Coming Attractions: Updated list of rescheduled/postponed shows

Note: This concert calendar has been updating the list of local shows affected in the wake of the coronavirus. Concert listings that aren't marked "canceled," "postponed" or "rescheduled" are technically still scheduled, but it is highly recommended that you check with the venue, as many of these shows will also be changed in response to changing circumstances.
RESCHEDULED SHOWS:
BRANDY CLARK: Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23.75 ($29 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
UPCOMING/POSTPONED SHOWS
POSTPONED: PORCHES w/ Sassy 009: Wednesday, April 15, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: MINNESOTA w/ Thelem: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: WATCH WHAT CRAPPENS PODCAST: Friday, April 17, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27 ($29 at the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: SOCCER MOMMY: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: KAITLYN BRISTOWE: Sunday, April 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $40 through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: HOT CHELLE RAE: Monday, April 20, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
CANCELED: KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
CANCELLED: THE GLITCH MOB w/ Ivy Lab: Wednesday, April 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St.
POSTPONED: WATSKY: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up ($35 for both shows) through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: POST ANIMAL: Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CANCELED: SLOW MAGIC w/ Duskus: Friday, April 24, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
POSTPONED: LADY LAUGHS COMEDY FESTIVAL: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
POSTPONED: AMANDA SHIRES w/ L.A. Edwards: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: MARGARET GLASPY: Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD: Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 and up through thesylvee.com.
POSTPONED: SEBADOH w/ Versus: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: THE WEIGHT BAND: Wednesday, April 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CANCELED: TOGETHER w/ Cameron Esposito, Luvvie Ajayi, Ayodele Casal and more: Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave.
DISQ: Friday, May 1, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 through high-noon.com.
JIM JEFFERIES: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $41.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
CANCELED: M. WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
THE HAPPY FITS: Wednesday, May 6, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.
CANCELED: TOKIMONSTA: Friday, May 8, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
PERT NEAR SANDSTONE: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.
POSTPONED: SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
STARSET: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
POSTPONED: GOGOL BORDELLO: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
POSTPONED: STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center.
HAMILTON LEITHAUSER w/ Anna St. Louis: Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.
GEOGRAPHER: Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
CANCELED: KEVIN JAMES: Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
POSTPONED: MIZ CRACKER: Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $31.50 through majesticmadison.com.
KATIE TOUPIN: Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
JOYWAVE: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up through majesticmadison.com.
ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
HOUNDMOUTH: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: COLIN JOST: Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF: Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
SAN FERMIN: Saturday, May 30, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 (second show added), 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
STILL WOOZY: Monday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.
REAL BIG FISH & THE AQUABATS: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
ERIC HUTCHINSON w/ Jeremy Messersmith: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: THIRD EYE BLIND: Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
LOST DOG STRING BAND w/ The Hill Country Devil: Friday, June 5, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
LITTLE BIG TOWN w/ The Bodeans: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.
MEAT PUPPETS: Friday, June 5, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu and Emperor X: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
TOOL: Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $70 and up through ticketmaster.com.
DIRTNAP RECORDS 20 YEAR BLOWOUT: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 for Friday. Saturday is sold out.
STEEL BLOSSOMS: Friday, June 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: POP EVIL w/ Junkbunny and Like Machines: Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (second show added), Capitol Theater, 201 State St. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets remain for the 9:30 p.m. show at overture.org.
KING BUZZO: Sunday, June 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
MAKS & VAL w/ Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson: Friday, June 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $60 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEPHANIE MILLER’S SEXY LIBERAL TOUR: Saturday, June 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 through barrymorelive.com.
JOHN FOGERTY: Tuesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $50 and up through breesestevensfield.com.
LENNON STELLA w/ Kevin Garrett: Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEPHEN MARLEY: Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 through majesticmadison.com.
MURDER BY DEATH: Sunday, July 19, 8 p.m. Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
THE GROWLERS: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $33 through majesticmadison.com.
OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW: Sunday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: DERMOT KENNEDY: Saturday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: JASON ALDEAN: Sunday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $42 and up through ticketmaster.com.
BOZ SCAGGS: Monday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $61.50 and up through overture.org.
RESCHEDULED DATE: TOMMY EMMANUEL: Sunday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.
HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: CAAMP: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
RESCHEDULED DATE: ROBERT CRAY BAND: Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.
COHEED & CAMBRIA: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED: MAYDAY PARADE w/ Grayscale: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT w/ Paul Shaffer and Alison Brown & Fair Weather Friends: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $99-$350 through overture.org.
ILIZA: Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: LYNYRD SKYNYRD: Saturday, Sept, 19, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $32 and up through ticketmaster.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
TENACIOUS D: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission seats are sold out, but reserved seating is still available.
DELBERT MCCLINTON: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
ASHLEY MACBRYDE w/ Adam Hambrick: Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com. This show was moved from the Majestic Theatre.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEELDRIVERS: Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.
CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This is a rescheduled date from March 27. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: KANSAS: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: MERCYME: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $30 through ticketmaster.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: FOREIGNER w/ Rev Jack: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.
DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET: Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: ALABAMA: Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $38 through ticketmaster.com.
AN EVENING WITH NEIL GAIMAN: Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
WAXAHATCHEE w/ OHMME: Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT: Monday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: DILLON FRANCIS X YUNG GRAVY: Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: HORSESHOE & HAND GRENADES w/ Barbaro: Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: TUSK (FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE): Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
