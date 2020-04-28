(Not) Coming Attractions: Updated list of rescheduled/postponed shows

Note: This concert calendar has been updating the list of local shows affected in the wake of the coronavirus. Concert listings that aren't marked "canceled," "postponed" or "rescheduled" are technically still scheduled, but it is highly recommended that you check with the venue, as many of these shows will also be changed in response to changing circumstances.
RESCHEDULED SHOWS:
LADY LAUGHS COMEDY FESTIVAL: Saturday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($29 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
LOST DOG STREET BAND w/ Hill Country Devil: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
AJJ w/ Emperor X and Xiu Xiu, Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
UPCOMING/POSTPONED SHOWS
POSTPONED: SEBADOH w/ Versus: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: THE WEIGHT BAND: Wednesday, April 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CANCELED: TOGETHER w/ Cameron Esposito, Luvvie Ajayi, Ayodele Casal and more: Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave.
DISQ: Friday, May 1, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: JIM JEFFERIES: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $41.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
CANCELED: M. WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
THE HAPPY FITS: Wednesday, May 6, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.
CANCELED: TOKIMONSTA: Friday, May 8, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
PERT NEAR SANDSTONE: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.
POSTPONED: SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: STARSET: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
POSTPONED: GOGOL BORDELLO: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
POSTPONED: STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center.
GEOGRAPHER: Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
CANCELED: KEVIN JAMES: Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
POSTPONED: MIZ CRACKER: Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $31.50 through majesticmadison.com.
KATIE TOUPIN: Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
HOUNDMOUTH: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: COLIN JOST: Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF: Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
SAN FERMIN: Saturday, May 30, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 (second show added), 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
STILL WOOZY: Monday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.
REAL BIG FISH & THE AQUABATS: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
ERIC HUTCHINSON w/ Jeremy Messersmith: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.
THIRD EYE BLIND: Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
LITTLE BIG TOWN w/ The Bodeans: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.
MEAT PUPPETS: Friday, June 5, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
TOOL: Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $70 and up through ticketmaster.com.
DIRTNAP RECORDS 20 YEAR BLOWOUT: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 for Friday. Saturday is sold out.
STEEL BLOSSOMS: Friday, June 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: POP EVIL w/ Junkbunny and Like Machines: Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (second show added), Capitol Theater, 201 State St. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets remain for the 9:30 p.m. show at overture.org.
KING BUZZO: Sunday, June 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
MAKS & VAL w/ Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson: Friday, June 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $60 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
STEPHANIE MILLER’S SEXY LIBERAL TOUR: Saturday, June 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 through barrymorelive.com.
JOHN FOGERTY: Tuesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $50 and up through breesestevensfield.com.
LENNON STELLA w/ Kevin Garrett: Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEPHEN MARLEY: Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 through majesticmadison.com.
MURDER BY DEATH: Sunday, July 19, 8 p.m. Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
HAMILTON LEITHAUSER w/ Anna St. Louis: Thursday, July 30, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE GROWLERS: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $33 through majesticmadison.com.
OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW: Sunday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.
DERMOT KENNEDY: Saturday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.
JASON ALDEAN: Sunday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $42 and up through ticketmaster.com.
BOZ SCAGGS: Monday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $61.50 and up through overture.org.
BRANDY CLARK: Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23.75 ($29 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
TOMMY EMMANUEL: Sunday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.
HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.
CAAMP: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
ROBERT CRAY BAND: Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.
COHEED & CAMBRIA: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
JOYWAVE w/ Kennyhoopla: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
MAYDAY PARADE w/ Grayscale: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT w/ Paul Shaffer and Alison Brown & Fair Weather Friends: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $99-$350 through overture.org.
ILIZA: Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: Saturday, Sept, 19, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $32 and up through ticketmaster.com.
CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
TENACIOUS D: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission seats are sold out, but reserved seating is still available.
DELBERT MCCLINTON: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.
SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
ASHLEY MACBRYDE w/ Adam Hambrick: Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com. This show was moved from the Majestic Theatre.
STEELDRIVERS: Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.
CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This is a rescheduled date from March 27. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
KANSAS: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
MERCYME: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $30 through ticketmaster.com.
FOREIGNER w/ Rev Jack: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.
DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET: Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
ALABAMA: Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $38 through ticketmaster.com.
AN EVENING WITH NEIL GAIMAN: Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
WAXAHATCHEE w/ OHMME: Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT: Monday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DILLON FRANCIS X YUNG GRAVY: Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
HORSESHOES & HAND GRENADES w/ Barbaro: Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
TUSK (FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE): Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
