You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
(Not) Coming Attractions: Updated list of rescheduled/canceled shows in Madison
top story

(Not) Coming Attractions: Updated list of rescheduled/canceled shows in Madison

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde's Majestic show has been rescheduled for Oct. 1 and moved to The Sylvee.

 PUBLICITY PHOTO

New/Updated Shows

POSTPONED: OTHERWISE: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

CANCELED: MDOU MOCTAR w/ Gunn-Truschinski Duo: Thursday, April 2, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon. 

CANCELED: U.S. GIRLS: Monday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.

POSTPONED: TODD SNIDER: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 through barrymorelive.com.

POSTPONED: THAT1GUY: Saturday, April 11, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

POSTPONED: KAITLYN BRISTOWE: Sunday, April 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $40 through majesticmadison.com

CANCELED: SLOW MAGIC w/ Duskus: Friday, April 24, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.

POSTPONED: LADY LAUGHS COMEDY FESTIVAL: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

POSTPONED: MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD: Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 and up through thesylvee.com.

CANCELED: M. WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. 

RESCHEDULED DATE: JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.

RESCHEDULED: MAYDAY PARADE w/ Grayscale: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

ASHLEY MACBRYDE w/ Adam Hambrick: Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com. This show was moved from the Majestic Theatre.

RESCHEDULED DATE: STEELDRIVERS: Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: KANSAS: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: HORSESHOE & HAND GRENADES w/ Barbaro: Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

Sign up for the Madison Life newsletter

Upcoming shows

CANCELED: NIGHT MOVES: Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. 

POSTPONED: TROPIDELIC: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

POSTPONED: THE MURDER CAPITAL: Monday, March 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($13 at the door) through high-noon.com.

POSTPONED: ADELITA’S WAY w/ Blacklite District, Another Day Dawns & Taking Dawns: Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

POSTPONED: TUSK (FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE): Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

POSTPONED: THE NIELSEN TRUST w/ Dan Hubbard: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

POSTPONED: LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

BASIA BULAT: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD: Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through overture.org.

CANCELED: BIG GIGANTIC: Friday, April 3, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St.

THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

DAN DEACON: Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

POSTPONED: GROUPLOVE: Saturday, April 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

POSTPONED: PEPPA PIG LIVE!: Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

POSTPONED: THE EXPENDABLES: Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ARLO MCKINLEY: Sunday, April 5, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE HIP ABDUCTION: Thursday, April 10, 9:30 p.m. High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

POSTPONED: LIQUID STRANGER: Friday, April 10, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

PORCHES w/ Sassy 009: Wednesday, April 15, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

MINNESOTA w/ Thelem: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

WATCH WHAT CRAPPENS PODCAST: Friday, April 17, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27 ($29 at the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.

SOCCER MOMMY: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.

POSTPONED: HOT CHELLE RAE: Monday, April 20, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter

CANCELLED: THE GLITCH MOB w/ Ivy Lab: Wednesday, April 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. 

POSTPONED: WATSKY: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up ($35 for both shows) through majesticmadison.com.

POST ANIMAL: Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD w/ Travis Tritt: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $41.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.

AMANDA SHIRES w/ L.A. Edwards: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

MARGARET GLASPY: Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.

SEBADOH w/ Versus: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE WEIGHT BAND: Wednesday, April 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.

CANCELED: TOGETHER w/ Cameron Esposito, Luvvie Ajayi, Ayodele Casal and more: Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. 

DISQ: Friday, May 1, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 through high-noon.com.

JIM JEFFERIES: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $41.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

LILY HIATT: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET: Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE HAPPY FITS: Wednesday, May 6, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com

TOKIMONSTA: Friday, May 8, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

PERT NEAR SANDSTONE: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

STARSET: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

BRANDY CLARK: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23.75 ($29 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

GOGOL BORDELLO: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. 

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER w/ Anna St. Louis: Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

GEOGRAPHER: Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

KEVIN JAMES: Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

POSTPONED: MIZ CRACKER: Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $31.50 through majesticmadison.com.

KATIE TOUPIN: Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JOYWAVE: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up through majesticmadison.com.

ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

HOUNDMOUTH: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

POSTPONED: WAXAHATCHEE w/ Ohmme: Friday, May 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

COLIN JOST: Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE BROOK & THE BLUFF: Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

SAN FERMIN: Saturday, May 30, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com

DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 (second show added), 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

STILL WOOZY: Monday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.

REAL BIG FISH & THE AQUABATS: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

ERIC HUTCHINSON w/ Jeremy Messersmith: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: THIRD EYE BLIND: Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

LOST DOG STRING BAND w/ The Hill Country Devil: Friday, June 5, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com

LITTLE BIG TOWN w/ The Bodeans: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.

MEAT PUPPETS: Friday, June 5, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu and Emperor X: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TOOL: Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $70 and up through ticketmaster.com.

DIRTNAP RECORDS 20 YEAR BLOWOUT: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 for Friday. Saturday is sold out.

STEEL BLOSSOMS: Friday, June 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

POP EVIL w/ Junkbunny and Like Machines: Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (second show added), Capitol Theater, 201 State St. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets remain for the 9:30 p.m. show at overture.org.

KING BUZZO: Sunday, June 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

MAKS & VAL w/ Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson: Friday, June 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $60 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: STEPHANIE MILLER’S SEXY LIBERAL TOUR: Saturday, June 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 through barrymorelive.com.

JOHN FOGERTY: Tuesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $50 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

LENNON STELLA w/ Kevin Garrett: Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: STEPHEN MARLEY: Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 through majesticmadison.com.

THE GROWLERS: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $33 through majesticmadison.com.

OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW: Sunday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com

RESCHEDULED DATE: DERMOT KENNEDY: Saturday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.

BOZ SCAGGS: Monday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $61.50 and up through overture.org.

RESCHEDULED DATE: TOMMY EMMANUEL: Sunday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.

HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: CAAMP: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

RESCHEDULED DATE: ROBERT CRAY BAND: Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.

COHEED & CAMBRIA: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT w/ Paul Shaffer and Alison Brown & Fair Weather Friends: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $99-$350 through overture.org.

ILIZA: Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

TENACIOUS D: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission seats are sold out, but reserved seating is still available.

DELBERT MCCLINTON: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.

CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This is a rescheduled date from March 27. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

AN EVENING WITH NEIL GAIMAN: Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT: Monday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

RESCHEDULED DATE: DILLON FRANCIS X YUNG GRAVY: Sunday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harry and Meghan urge 'empathy and kindness' against virus
Music

Harry and Meghan urge 'empathy and kindness' against virus

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Bravo's Andy Cohen, 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood have virus
Music

Bravo's Andy Cohen, 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood have virus

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Bravo's Andy Cohen, 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood have virus
Music

Bravo's Andy Cohen, 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood have virus

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics