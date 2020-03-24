(Not) Coming Attractions: Updated list of rescheduled/canceled shows in Madison

New/Updated Shows
POSTPONED: OTHERWISE: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
CANCELED: MDOU MOCTAR w/ Gunn-Truschinski Duo: Thursday, April 2, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon.
CANCELED: U.S. GIRLS: Monday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
POSTPONED: TODD SNIDER: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 through barrymorelive.com.
POSTPONED: THAT1GUY: Saturday, April 11, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: KAITLYN BRISTOWE: Sunday, April 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $40 through majesticmadison.com.
CANCELED: SLOW MAGIC w/ Duskus: Friday, April 24, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
POSTPONED: LADY LAUGHS COMEDY FESTIVAL: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
POSTPONED: MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD: Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 and up through thesylvee.com.
CANCELED: M. WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
RESCHEDULED DATE: JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RESCHEDULED: MAYDAY PARADE w/ Grayscale: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
ASHLEY MACBRYDE w/ Adam Hambrick: Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com. This show was moved from the Majestic Theatre.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEELDRIVERS: Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: KANSAS: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: HORSESHOE & HAND GRENADES w/ Barbaro: Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
CANCELED: NIGHT MOVES: Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.
POSTPONED: TROPIDELIC: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: THE MURDER CAPITAL: Monday, March 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($13 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: ADELITA’S WAY w/ Blacklite District, Another Day Dawns & Taking Dawns: Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: TUSK (FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE): Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
POSTPONED: THE NIELSEN TRUST w/ Dan Hubbard: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
BASIA BULAT: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD: Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through overture.org.
CANCELED: BIG GIGANTIC: Friday, April 3, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St.
THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
DAN DEACON: Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: GROUPLOVE: Saturday, April 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
POSTPONED: PEPPA PIG LIVE!: Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
POSTPONED: THE EXPENDABLES: Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
ARLO MCKINLEY: Sunday, April 5, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
THE HIP ABDUCTION: Thursday, April 10, 9:30 p.m. High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POSTPONED: LIQUID STRANGER: Friday, April 10, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
PORCHES w/ Sassy 009: Wednesday, April 15, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
MINNESOTA w/ Thelem: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
WATCH WHAT CRAPPENS PODCAST: Friday, April 17, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27 ($29 at the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.
SOCCER MOMMY: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: HOT CHELLE RAE: Monday, April 20, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
CANCELLED: THE GLITCH MOB w/ Ivy Lab: Wednesday, April 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St.
POSTPONED: WATSKY: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up ($35 for both shows) through majesticmadison.com.
POST ANIMAL: Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
LYNYRD SKYNYRD w/ Travis Tritt: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $41.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.
AMANDA SHIRES w/ L.A. Edwards: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
MARGARET GLASPY: Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.
SEBADOH w/ Versus: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.
THE WEIGHT BAND: Wednesday, April 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CANCELED: TOGETHER w/ Cameron Esposito, Luvvie Ajayi, Ayodele Casal and more: Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave.
DISQ: Friday, May 1, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 through high-noon.com.
JIM JEFFERIES: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $41.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
LILY HIATT: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET: Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE HAPPY FITS: Wednesday, May 6, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.
TOKIMONSTA: Friday, May 8, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
PERT NEAR SANDSTONE: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.
SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
STARSET: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
BRANDY CLARK: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23.75 ($29 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
GOGOL BORDELLO: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center.
HAMILTON LEITHAUSER w/ Anna St. Louis: Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.
GEOGRAPHER: Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
KEVIN JAMES: Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
POSTPONED: MIZ CRACKER: Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $31.50 through majesticmadison.com.
KATIE TOUPIN: Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
JOYWAVE: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up through majesticmadison.com.
ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
HOUNDMOUTH: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
POSTPONED: WAXAHATCHEE w/ Ohmme: Friday, May 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
COLIN JOST: Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF: Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
SAN FERMIN: Saturday, May 30, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 (second show added), 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
STILL WOOZY: Monday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.
REAL BIG FISH & THE AQUABATS: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
ERIC HUTCHINSON w/ Jeremy Messersmith: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: THIRD EYE BLIND: Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
LOST DOG STRING BAND w/ The Hill Country Devil: Friday, June 5, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
LITTLE BIG TOWN w/ The Bodeans: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.
MEAT PUPPETS: Friday, June 5, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu and Emperor X: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
TOOL: Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $70 and up through ticketmaster.com.
DIRTNAP RECORDS 20 YEAR BLOWOUT: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 for Friday. Saturday is sold out.
STEEL BLOSSOMS: Friday, June 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
POP EVIL w/ Junkbunny and Like Machines: Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (second show added), Capitol Theater, 201 State St. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets remain for the 9:30 p.m. show at overture.org.
KING BUZZO: Sunday, June 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
MAKS & VAL w/ Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson: Friday, June 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $60 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEPHANIE MILLER’S SEXY LIBERAL TOUR: Saturday, June 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 through barrymorelive.com.
JOHN FOGERTY: Tuesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $50 and up through breesestevensfield.com.
LENNON STELLA w/ Kevin Garrett: Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEPHEN MARLEY: Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 through majesticmadison.com.
THE GROWLERS: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $33 through majesticmadison.com.
OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW: Sunday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: DERMOT KENNEDY: Saturday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.
BOZ SCAGGS: Monday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $61.50 and up through overture.org.
RESCHEDULED DATE: TOMMY EMMANUEL: Sunday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.
HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: CAAMP: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
RESCHEDULED DATE: ROBERT CRAY BAND: Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.
COHEED & CAMBRIA: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT w/ Paul Shaffer and Alison Brown & Fair Weather Friends: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $99-$350 through overture.org.
ILIZA: Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
TENACIOUS D: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission seats are sold out, but reserved seating is still available.
DELBERT MCCLINTON: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.
CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This is a rescheduled date from March 27. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
AN EVENING WITH NEIL GAIMAN: Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT: Monday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
RESCHEDULED DATE: DILLON FRANCIS X YUNG GRAVY: Sunday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
