Musicians and veterans join forces for catharsis on 'Warrior Songs' album

Martin was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War and on his off days, he was an amateur magician, performing tricks and magic shows for his comrades and the people living in local villages. On a day he was performing for a village, a young girl warned him the Vietcong were planning a surprise attack, a gesture Martin says he owes his life to.

“I had all these details in front of me, just a sea of information,” said Rightley, “and I was trying to figure out how to get it into song. I would just start writing in my notebook words and phrases that stuck out to me… and that kind of how the lyrics started coming together.”

Bradley names the Vietnam War as a pivotal point in America’s recent history, one where he says its reverberations are still largely felt today. One of the ways veterans can help heal these psychological wounds can be through music.

“I’ve had the privilege of being in the lives and hearing the stories of hundreds of veterans for whom the last 40 or 50 years have been horrible and difficult and with no ability to really heal and share what they experienced,” said Bradley, “And what Craig [Werner] and I discovered was that music was the way to do that.”

