Musicians and veterans join forces for catharsis on 'Warrior Songs' album

Doug Bradley, co author of “We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War” with Dr. Craig Werner, and Distinguished Lecturer Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, had just gotten accepted into law school when he was suddenly drafted into the Vietnam War in 1968. Due to a change made by President Lyndon B. Johnson at the very end of his term, students were no longer protected from being deferred from the draft.
Bradley’s testimony of his service in the Vietnam War is the basis for the track “Look Out Sam” on the latest album from veteran-led non-profit Warrior Songs, “Warrior Songs Vol. 3: The Last Thing We Ever Do.”
“The Last Thing We Ever Do,” which releases Aug. 8, specifically focuses on tales from veterans who served in the Vietnam War, sharing the pains felt and wisdom gained from a time of war. In conjunction with the album release, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is holding a concert on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5:15 p.m. at the top of State Street featuring several of the musicians, followed by a 6 p.m. panel discussion in the museum, 30 W. Mifflin St.
Warrior Songs was founded by Iraq veteran and singer/songwriter Jason Moon. He said its mission is rooted in a “From Story to Song” pihliosophy, where veterans are partnered with musicians to transform traumatic experiences from their service into songs to facilitate healing.
Moon served in the National Guard for a total of 11 years, and was enlisted in the Iraq War as a General Construction Equipment Operator in a combat engineer battalion in 2003 until he was honorably discharged in 2004.
When Moon returned home, he heavily struggled with insomnia and depression, culminating to a failed suicide attempt in 2008. The moment proved to be a wake-up call for Moon, who had been grappling with accepting his diagnosis of PTSD.
“Shortly after that, I was sent on a four-day retreat with an organization called Soldier’s Heart, which was disbanded. I sat in a room with four or five other veterans and it was really the first time that I started sharing my symptoms openly and honestly,” Moon said.
From there, Moon, who started writing songs and learning guitar as a teenager, turned to music to help heal. He was encouraged to start songwriting again after being featured in and writing a song for the 2009 documentary “On the Bridge.” He subsequently released the first volume of Warrior Songs the following year.
“The Last Thing We Ever Do”’s opening track, “Conscription,” was created in part by Lisa Johnson, a folk musician and a horticulture educator with Dane County Extension. This isn’t her first time contributing to Warrior Songs; Johnson wrote and performed “Broken Free” on the non-profit’s second volume, which centered the narratives of women veterans.
Johnson’s contribution to Warrior Songs’ third volume was performed alongside Vets on Frets, a band formed out of non-profit Guitars for Vets. “Conscription” is based on the experiences of Army veteran John Zutz.
“So much of it was his words,” Johnson said. The song’s lyrics are largely taken straight from the page of a poem of the same name Zutz had written. Johnson’s job was to translate the poem musically.
“It’s an honor to have the trust of somebody who has gone through a traumatic experience and, first of all, share that experience because a lot of these things aren’t easy to talk about, but second of all, to trust you with trying to find a way to put it into a song,” Johnson said.
“Seawolf 7-6” is a melancholic, jazzy track performed by singer/songwriter, educator, and classically trained musician Kyle Rightley, based on the testimony of U.S. Navy veteran Bill Martin, founder of the Veterans and Patriots Performance Group.
Martin was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War and on his off days, he was an amateur magician, performing tricks and magic shows for his comrades and the people living in local villages. On a day he was performing for a village, a young girl warned him the Vietcong were planning a surprise attack, a gesture Martin says he owes his life to.
“I had all these details in front of me, just a sea of information,” said Rightley, “and I was trying to figure out how to get it into song. I would just start writing in my notebook words and phrases that stuck out to me… and that kind of how the lyrics started coming together.”
Bradley names the Vietnam War as a pivotal point in America’s recent history, one where he says its reverberations are still largely felt today. One of the ways veterans can help heal these psychological wounds can be through music.
“I’ve had the privilege of being in the lives and hearing the stories of hundreds of veterans for whom the last 40 or 50 years have been horrible and difficult and with no ability to really heal and share what they experienced,” said Bradley, “And what Craig [Werner] and I discovered was that music was the way to do that.”
