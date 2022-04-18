Music lineup set for Breese Stevens fireworks show on July 2.

Big Top Sports will present a diverse local music lineup for the upcoming Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus Independence Day fireworks show at Breese Stevens Field on July 2.

The second annual fireworks show is a ticketed event featuring local bands, food, beverages, and a fireworks display launched from the Brearly Street end zone, behind the stage, at the landmark stadium on the 900 block of East Washington Avenue.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and music will start at 6 p.m. featuring a diverse compilation of acts including:

Forward Marching Band, a community-based music collective.

Kat and the Hurricane, synth pop rock.

Marcus Porter, hip hop/R&B.

Pine Travelers, Americana/folk/rock,

Uncommon Denominator, 1960s-current cover band.

Tickets are $10, with children under age 12 free with a paying adult. All tickets are general admission. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit in the field. An all-inclusive rooftop ticket inside the stadium with food and beverage included is $50. The rooftop package menu includes three beers per person, unlimited Pepsi products, and all you can eat tailgate fare featuring Festival Foods’ Oktoberfest Brats.

“We are excited to continue a partnership with Festivals Foods to bring family-friendly entertainment and another amazing fireworks display to Downtown Madison,” said Big Top Events general manager Tristan Straub. “We would like to express great gratitude and thanks to Festival Foods for making this possible, again, and to the neighborhood for working with us to host an event that is unique to Madison.”

The pyrotechnic show has taken the place of the huge Shake the Lake festival on the Lake Monona shoreline, which was canceled in 2020 due to costs and other complications, not COVID-19.

At Breese Stevens, the noise level will be under 80 decibels, and the style of pyrotechnic disintegrates before it hits the ground, leaving no mess in the neighborhood, Big Top has said. There will be no fireworks or amplified live music after 10 p.m. The show will be visible to the surrounding area, but the best view will be from inside the stadium.

For more information, visit BreeseStevensField.com.

