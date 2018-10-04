Mumford & Sons will play in the round at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 30, promoters announced Thursday.
Tickets range from $42.50 to $102.50 plus fees and will go on sale Friday, Oct. 12 through Ticketmaster outlets and online at ticketmaster.com. Tickets will not be available through the Kohl Center.
The show is part of a world tour in support of the band’s album “Delta,” which comes out Nov. 16. Band members Winston Marshall has jokingly referred to it as Mumford & Sons’ “emo” album, mixing the folk-rock sound off the band’s earlier albums with the stadium-rock scale of 2015’s “Wilder Mind.” The band performed at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in 2015 as part of that tour.
The show is the second (and decidedly less expensive) show announced for the Kohl Center in 2019. Paul McCartney will perform his first show in Madison there on June 6.
Watch the lyric video to the first single off "Delta," called "Guiding Light":