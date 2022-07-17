Monona Terrace to celebrate as it often does in summer: On the rooftop

To mark its 25th birthday, Monona Terrace will hold a night of free live music and entertainment in a favorite summer spot: Its rooftop.

Titled "Building on a Dream," the anniversary celebration on Saturday, July 23, will feature five local and regional acts and a drone light show. Rain date is Sunday, July 24. Admission is free.

The lineup:

5:30 p.m.: The William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens open as the Extra Crispy Brass Band performs on the Olin Terrace.

6:30 p.m.: The Dynamic Badgerettes kick off the party on the rooftop.

7 p.m.: Orquesta Mas-Madison All-Stars performs its inclusive brand of salsa music.

8 p.m.: Madison favorite DJ Pain 1 takes the stage.

8:30 p.m.: The People Brothers Band performs a high-energy show of rhythm and soul.

9:30 p.m.: The celebration concludes with a Lake Monona Drone Light Show.

With landscaped spaces encircled by Lake Monona and the Downtown Madison skyline, the 3,000-capacity Monona Terrace rooftop became a home for summer shows a year after the building opened. Concerts on the Rooftop, a free community concert series showcasing local and regional bands, debuted in June 1998 and now draws some 15,000 visitors each year.

In August 1999, the first Dane Dances! event was held on the rooftop. Billed as a chance to "Get Up ... Get Down ... Get Together," the weekly, family-friendly event in late summer promoted inclusivity, music and dancing. Dane Dances! will be back again this August for its 23rd season.