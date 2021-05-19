Monona Terrace holding small-scale summer rooftop concert series; here are the details

Monona Terrace is offering a two-concert June program limited to 300 people this year instead of its traditional, large summer rooftop concert series that can draw as many as 3,000 music fans.

The free Live @ Lake Vista events are scaled-back outdoor concerts June 17 with Frank Martin Busch and the Names, and June 24 with Toco Beach Steelpan.

The capacity was initially determined with socially distancing in mind since the planning took place with the possibility of COVID-19 restrictions extending into the summer, but "obviously the end of the order changes everything," Monona Terrace spokesperson Kristen Durst said, referring to Public Health Madison and Dane County's Tuesday announcement that the current COVID-19 public health order will expire June 2 and not be replaced.

Durst said she isn't sure what the end of public-gathering limitations will mean to the final capacity numbers for the concerts, but said Monona Terrace will stick to the smaller events, with concertgoers seated at tables. She said tables will still be physically distanced and they may add additional seating.