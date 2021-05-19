Monona Terrace holding small-scale summer rooftop concert series; here are the details

Monona Terrace is offering a two-concert June program limited to 300 people this year instead of its traditional, large summer rooftop concert series that can draw as many as 3,000 music fans.
The free Live @ Lake Vista events are scaled-back outdoor concerts June 17 with Frank Martin Busch and the Names, and June 24 with Toco Beach Steelpan.
The capacity was initially determined with socially distancing in mind since the planning took place with the possibility of COVID-19 restrictions extending into the summer, but "obviously the end of the order changes everything," Monona Terrace spokesperson Kristen Durst said, referring to Public Health Madison and Dane County's Tuesday announcement that the current COVID-19 public health order will expire June 2 and not be replaced.
Durst said she isn't sure what the end of public-gathering limitations will mean to the final capacity numbers for the concerts, but said Monona Terrace will stick to the smaller events, with concertgoers seated at tables. She said tables will still be physically distanced and they may add additional seating.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that came out last week is that those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks or social distance for most indoor and outdoor activities, regardless of size.
The Thursday shows are from 6-9 p.m. on the rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Table reservations are suggested with limited availability for walk-ins. Lake Vista Café will sell food and drinks. Carry-in food won't be allowed.
For reservations, visit mononaterrace.com/event-group/live-lake-vista.
One table reservation can be made per person with seating for up to six people. Smaller tables will be available for smaller parties. Reservations not claimed by 6:15 p.m. will be available to walk-ins.
Those with reservations will be notified by email if the event is canceled or rescheduled due to weather.
Frank Martin Busch is an award-winning local singer-songwriter and founding member of the band Wheelhouse. Toco Beach Steelpan is a trio that performs instrumental tropical music on steelpans, flute and marimba.
Lake Vista Café opened for the season Tuesday and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Mondays.
Concerts on Rooftop, normally held mid-June through mid-July, won't be happening this season, but will be back next year, Durst said.
"We didn't know what was coming with the (health order) and I think there's probably going to be a lot of competition out there as far as live entertainment goes," she said.
No decision has been made about Dane Dances held at Monona Terrace throughout August. Board president Al Cooper said the board is waiting for guidance from public health and will know more after his board meets June 1.
