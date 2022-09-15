Milton man bringing famous jazz quartet to town for free concert Saturday

Jim Shy, 83, of Milton, discovered the band The Four Freshmen online two years ago and thought, "Man, those guys are really great."

Saturday he's bringing the vocal jazz harmony group to Milton for a free 7 p.m. concert at Milton High School.

He's so worried he won't fill up the auditorium's 748 seats, he bought a $100 ad in the Wisconsin State Journal Wednesday.

"It's sort of a gift to Milton," said the retired engineer who six months ago lost his wife of 57 years.

Shy said it wasn't hard to lure the band to Milton, 40 miles southeast of Madison. "Not if you give them money," he quipped.

He wouldn't say how much it's costing to hire the quartet. "It's not that much," Shy said. "See, I have a lot of money in the stock market and the stock market is so crazy. Sometimes I lose more money than this whole concert cost in one day."

The Four Freshmen were founded in 1948 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, and would tour the world. They take after 1950s-era groups such as The Four Aces, The Pied Pipers, and The Mel-Tones, The Four Knights and The Modernaires.

The last original member retired in 1993, but the group continues to tour internationally. In 1999, the group played at the old Madison Civic Center, now the Overture Center, and tickets were $23 and $16.

The singers accompany themselves on guitar, horns, bass, drums, and other instruments.

The Freshmen were signed to Capitol Records in 1950 and were with the label for 10 years, during which time the group recorded its first hit, "It's A Blue World."

Shy has three daughters and 13 grandchildren and said some of them will be at the concert. He said he plans to have about 30 friends and family at the show.

"I'm hoping to have a really fun concert," Shy said. "It's my birthday the day after the concert."

He said he didn't want to charge money for the event. "I wanted people to see some good music. I thought if I start charging money, then it'll be even less likely anybody will show up."