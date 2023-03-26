The promotional biography for the French violinist Gilles Apap begins with a quote from Yehudi Menuhin:

“For me, you are the example of a musician of the 21st century,” the legendary violinist Menuhin wrote.

“You represent the direction in which music should evolve: on the one hand, the patrimonial respect of the precious classical works,” and on the other, “the discovery of contemporary (popular) music and its creative element.”

Apap will perform in Madison in April 2024, capping off a five-performance “Masterworks” series by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in its upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Menuhin quote might also sum up the programming philosophy of WCO music director Andrew Sewell, who includes in each Masterworks concert some well-known classical pieces and also lesser-known works by not-a-household-name composers that are still worthy of performance by the 33-member orchestra.

“There are these gems out there that we just haven’t had the chance to hear,” Sewell explained. He cites Edwin York Bowen’s Symphony No. 1 in G major, Op. 4, which the WCO will perform in March 2024, as one example.

“This is a symphony that was written in 1901, and is an eclectic work that really should have some prominence,” he said.

“I like to balance a program,” Sewell explained. In the upcoming season, “at least a third of the music is by composers we would know: Mozart, Schubert, Brahms. But I think we also have a responsibility to expand our audience’s understanding, knowledge and appreciation of classical music.”

“That’s my job,” he continued. “We don’t want to just stay in our bubble and play the music we know. It’s important to always be growing and expanding, and (following) our curiosity.”

Masterworks concerts in the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s 2023-24 season lineup, announced Sunday, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater at the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. They include:

“Majestic Brahms”: Nov. 10. Pianist Maxim Lando, still in his early 20s, was awarded First Prize at the New York Liszt International Piano Competition in November at Carnegie Hall. Last seen at WCO’s 2022 Concerts on the Square, Lando will make his Capitol Theater debut performing Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major. The WCO will also perform Haydn’s Symphony No. 13 in D and Finzi’s Love’s Labour’s Lost Suite.

“Norwegian Fantasy”: Jan. 26. Ukrainian guest violinist Vladyslava Luchenko and the WCO perform Eduardo Lalo’s “Fantaisie Norvegienne.” The program also includes John Marsh’s Symphony No. 6 in D and Schubert’s Symphony No. 5.

“Goodyear Returns”: Feb. 16. Canadian Stewart Goodyear, described as “one of the best pianists of his generation,” joins the WCO to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat. Also on the program: Christopher Blake’s “Night Journey to Pawarenga” and Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite.

“Revelation”: March 22. Madison Youth Choir and Festival Choir of Madison join the WCO in the world premiere of Symphony No. 14, “Revelation,” by Bill Banfield, composer-in-residence for the WCO. Also featuring several yet-to-be-announced vocal soloists, the 40-minute work is meant to be a celebration and is the culmination of Banfield’s three-year residency. The orchestra also will perform Symphony No. 1 in G major, Op. 4, by early 20th-century British composer Edwin York Bowen.

“Virtuoso Violin”: April 19, 2024. French virtuoso violinist Gilles Apap and the WCO will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D and Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending.” “Sinfonietta” by E.J. Moeran, an English contemporary of Elgar and Vaughan Williams, will open the concert.

Each Masterworks concert will have a pre-concert discussion focused on the music and the guest soloist. Season subscriptions will be available for purchase Sunday. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 7. For more information, see wcoconcerts.org.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will perform its final Masterworks concert of the 2022-23 season, “Banfield and Beethoven,” featuring pianist Michael Mizrahi at 7:30 p.m. May 12 in Capitol Theater. It returns this summer with the free Concerts on the Square series and will perform Handel’s Messiah with Festival Choir of Madison at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at Bethel Lutheran Church.