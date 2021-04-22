Mark your calendars: Sessions at McPike Park coming back this summer

The Sessions at McPike Park will be back this summer, and according to organizer Bob Queen, "better than ever."

Queen is planning five Sessions at the Near East Side park, with "The Pursuit of Happiness" weekend August 6-8, featuring two music stages, plus dance and comedy at the 300-seat Chicory Stage tent Aug. 7 and 8.

San Fermin from Brooklyn, New York, will play on Aug. 12 and Chuck Prophet from San Francisco will appear on Aug. 13. The free concerts will go from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"It will be terrific to see a park full of smiling, responsible, vaccinated music lovers spread out on the spacious Great Lawn of McPike Park," Queen said. "We are in the entertainment business and we do it well and safely and have amazing non-profit partners who help and benefit from this endeavor."

The music series began in 2014 as the Central Park Sessions, with the introduction of Madison's Central Park. It changed its name in 2019, a year after the park was renamed after Milt McPike, the late longtime principal at East High School.