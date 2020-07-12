MAMA Cares helping musicians during time of need as COVID-19 pandemic decimates industry

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Frank Laufenberg, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter for the seven-piece Madison funk fusion group Wurk, said he’s had to cancel about 50 shows.
Most band members have other jobs and are balancing multiple incomes. Of his bandmates, Laufenberg, 26, said he’s the member most financially dependent on music.
He works 15 hours a week at Sunn Cafe in Mount Horeb and teaches eight guitar students on Zoom. He also has a jazz-funk trio called Old Oaks. While the cafe was closed for seven weeks, he went through his savings to survive.
“Long story short, I received some unemployment insurance back pay after Sunn Cafe reopened,” said Laufenberg, “and I’m now staying afloat on lessons and cafe income. I keep my expenses as low as possible.”
He said the state Department of Workforce Development “was confused” by his different income sources.
Laufenberg is one of about 30 local musicians so far to apply for the MAMA Cares COVID Relief Fund put together by the Madison Area Music Association, formed in 2003 and known for hosting an awards show since 2004.
In advance of its online “Day of Giving” Thursday, MAMA founder Rick Tvedt said the organization has raised $10,000 of its $250,000 goal to help musicians.
“I mean, this is really bad,” Tvedt said. “A lot of these musicians were also employed in the service industry. And so they’ve been hit on multiple fronts and it’s not coming back. As we all know, it’s gotten worse and I really believe we’re looking at a year from now, if we’re lucky, for venues to really start to function again.”
Musicians were some of the first and hardest hit as their live appearances got canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The fund was created to provide temporary financial assistance to members.
“This is just becoming a real crisis for these people,” Tvedt said. “I just want people to be aware that music is some people’s livelihoods, but that they’re also hurting on other fronts. We’ve got to address this, or we’re going to have some serious, serious issues down the road.”
Annual awards
The 17th annual Madison Area Music Awards, usually held in June, will go on this year, just online, Oct. 4.
“We’re not going to miss a year,” Tvedt said. “Hopefully we won’t have to do two virtual shows. You know what I’m saying?”
The first year the event was held at the Orpheum Theatre, then the Union Theater for two years. It spent three years at the Barrymore Theatre, and the rest have been at the Capitol Theater at the Overture Center.
Although he didn’t host last year, former radio personality John Urban hosted the show for 15 years. He also supports the organization through his nonprofit, Big Dreamers United, which helps other nonprofits tell their stories free of charge.
“I loved hosting the MAMAs because I love the musical community and I love how it’s supportive,” Urban said.
“When Rick reached out about doing the COVID Relief Fund, the first thing that popped in my head is, ‘Everybody’s hurting right now.’ Well, not everyone, but a lot of people are hurting right now,” Urban said.
“If these people are full-time musicians and they don’t have a significant other with an income, or they don’t have a ‘quote’ real job, a day job, there’s no income coming in. Their gigs are gone. We need to help everybody right now, including our musicians.”
Tvedt, treasurer on the MAMAs’ board of directors, said he knows $250,000 is a lofty goal, but he’s hoping some big donations come in.
They want the money they award to be “impactful,” he said. “A couple hundred bucks is not going to be much help, frankly, you know?”
MAMA Cares
Some musicians have brought in money through livestreams and asking for donations, but Tvedt said that revenue source can start strong and then taper off. “No matter how many tip jars there are out there, it’s not enough.”
MAMA was in a good position to help the local music community through MAMA Cares, which was established in 2015 to help musician Robert J when his son had a health problem and faced substantial medical costs. The fund has gone on to help other local musicians.
Robert J put out a message last week encouraging local musicians to donate to MAMA Cares to “show the world that we are trying to take care of our own.”
Curt Davies, the MAMA’s executive director since 2014, said that last year, MAMA Cares raised about $10,000.
The COVID project is the largest fundraiser MAMA has attempted, Tvedt said. It’s about three times the organization’s annual budget.
“We have all the infrastructure and accounts and it’s what we do anyways, raise money and distribute it to families in need,” Tvedt said.
The group’s primary program has been providing instruments and funding for music education programs for children. People donate $5 when they vote for the MAMA Awards and that money goes into an instrument fund.
Since 2006, the organization has given more than $110,000 in grants and instrument donations to local schools and community groups, Davies said.
Big goals
With the COVID Relief Fund, Tvedt said they hope to help as many as 2,000 musicians.
Wurk’s Laufenberg said the loss of gigs has been devastating for the 4-year-old band, and its members miss live performances during what is typically their busiest season. “That’s kind of a hole for all of us that can’t be filled with anything else.”
The group has won six MAMA Awards in the past two years, including Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2018 and Artist of the Year in 2019.
Laufenberg said Wurk is lucky to have a private outdoor space where it’s been able to practice during the quarantine, adding that most of the group’s members are “privileged to have other part-time incomes.”
“Times are tough for everyone,” Laufenberg said. “I think there are important parts of this pandemic such as the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s good that we’re addressing those issues ... It’s giving us time to reflect and focus on life in general.”
MAMA was criticized for not coming out with a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, so Davies released one July 2, in which he said that not commenting was intentional “so as not to infringe upon the BLM movement or draw attention to MAMA and thus away from BLM.”
As a black man and as MAMA’s executive director, he said, they “absolutely stand with the antiracist movement” and “are behind those fighting for equality and justice.”
He highlighted the group’s history of visiting the neediest schools, in the poorest school districts, and helping children “bring to life their musical dreams and unlock their greatest intellectual and artistic potential.” Often, these students are black, Davies said.
In terms of the COVID Relief Fund, Davies said the Madison music community is strong and has long helped the musicians who have given so much to Madison.
“Everybody can point to a piece of music or a song that they love,” he said. “Those songs come from somewhere, come from somebody ... It’s time for us to step up and give something back to them and help them out during their time of need.”
