MAMA Cares helping musicians during time of need as COVID-19 pandemic decimates industry

“I mean, this is really bad,” Tvedt said. “A lot of these musicians were also employed in the service industry. And so they’ve been hit on multiple fronts and it’s not coming back. As we all know, it’s gotten worse and I really believe we’re looking at a year from now, if we’re lucky, for venues to really start to function again.”

Musicians were some of the first and hardest hit as their live appearances got canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The fund was created to provide temporary financial assistance to members.

“This is just becoming a real crisis for these people,” Tvedt said. “I just want people to be aware that music is some people’s livelihoods, but that they’re also hurting on other fronts. We’ve got to address this, or we’re going to have some serious, serious issues down the road.”

Annual awards

The 17th annual Madison Area Music Awards, usually held in June, will go on this year, just online, Oct. 4.

“We’re not going to miss a year,” Tvedt said. “Hopefully we won’t have to do two virtual shows. You know what I’m saying?”