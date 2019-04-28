If you go

What: Mahler's Symphony No. 8, the "Symphony of a Thousand," performed by the Madison Symphony Orchestra

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5

Where: Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.

Pre-show talk: Anders Yocom will lead a 30-minute Prelude Discussion for ticket-holders in Overture Hall starting an hour before each performance.

Tickets: $18 to $93, available at the Overture box office or for an additional fee at overture.org or 608-258-4141

Website: madisonsymphony.org