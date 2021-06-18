Make Music Madison coming Monday to private driveways, public parks and street corners

On Monday, Barb Brodhagen and Jim Beane are opening their own music venue — in their front yard.

“Barb and Jim’s Driveway/Garage,” as it’s billed, is among 106 venues across the city hosting free musical performances Monday as part of the annual event Make Music Madison, which is live again this year after going online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 325 free shows will take place in parks, outside businesses, on street corners and on apartment balconies during the daylong event, running 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The three bands scheduled to perform at "Barb and Jim’s Garage/Driveway" include folk singer/songwriter Kevin Mason at 4 p.m., the Sundance Band Trio with country, folk and rock at 5 p.m., and The Folk Circus, with blues, country and jazz from 6 to 7 p.m.

But Make Music Madison offerings run the gamut — from classical music to experimental. Musicians can be any age, amateur or professional, and play any genre of music to participate. A bucket or tip jar will be available at most shows, and crowds will be encouraged to donate some cash to the performers, many of whom have not been able to play in public for more than a year due to the pandemic.