Make Music Madison coming Monday to private driveways, public parks and street corners

On Monday, Barb Brodhagen and Jim Beane are opening their own music venue — in their front yard.
“Barb and Jim’s Driveway/Garage,” as it’s billed, is among 106 venues across the city hosting free musical performances Monday as part of the annual event Make Music Madison, which is live again this year after going online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some 325 free shows will take place in parks, outside businesses, on street corners and on apartment balconies during the daylong event, running 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The three bands scheduled to perform at "Barb and Jim’s Garage/Driveway" include folk singer/songwriter Kevin Mason at 4 p.m., the Sundance Band Trio with country, folk and rock at 5 p.m., and The Folk Circus, with blues, country and jazz from 6 to 7 p.m.
But Make Music Madison offerings run the gamut — from classical music to experimental. Musicians can be any age, amateur or professional, and play any genre of music to participate. A bucket or tip jar will be available at most shows, and crowds will be encouraged to donate some cash to the performers, many of whom have not been able to play in public for more than a year due to the pandemic.
“I think people will be ready to get out and enjoy some music,” said Brodhagen, whose front yard at 928 West Shore Drive overlooks a view of the state Capitol and Monona Bay, and is along a favorite route for walkers, bike riders and other outdoor enthusiasts. "It's a tiny contribution that we can give back to the music community.”
Brodhagen and Beane used to enjoy Make Music Madison by biking around Madison on June 21 and stopping to hear different performers, they said. But in 2018, they decided to offer their own driveway as a venue. That year it poured rain, so both band and audience members took cover in the garage and had a great time, they said.
This year, mild temperatures and cloudy skies are forecast for June 21, the day of the Summer Solstice and always the date of Make Music Madison.
Nonetheless, Brodhagen has been studying the patterns of sun and shade on her driveway in the afternoon to find the best spots to place chairs for visitors.
After its 2020 event took place online because of the pandemic, Make Music Madison has seen a rise in the number of private residents opening their yards and front porches to performers this year, said managing director Natasha Stevens Sattin.
Most venues and performers find each other through a matchmaking process at the event’s website, makemusicmadison.org, which also features an interactive map showing all 106 venues. The website also includes PDFs of events broken down by neighborhood, as well as lists of musicians by genre.
Meri Rose Ekberg, who worked with Sattin in planning this year’s Make Music Madison, suggests that the best way to enjoy the event is to study the website ahead of time and make a plan. Biking and walking between venues is encouraged.
“It’s part of the Make Music Madison ethos to engage people in the outdoors,” Ekberg said.
Launched in 2013, Make Music Madison is supported by the city of Madison, which usually dedicates $30,000 from the hotel room tax fund to the project, Sattin said. This year, because of budget constraints due to the pandemic, the event received $10,000 from the city and brought on sponsors for additional support, she said.
Madison is one of 13 communities in Wisconsin and more than 1,000 cities across the globe to celebrate Make Music day on June 21, according to the nonprofit Make Music Alliance.