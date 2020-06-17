Madison's Supa Friends release blast of fun in the midst of a turbulent summer

But those dreams were quickly derailed when the coronavirus pandemic struck and the state issued the stay-at-home order. And then, “everyone was locked inside,” Soup said.

Still, the team of six guys in their early 20s, who came together ("like Voltron," said Soup) through a hip-hop club at the public library, are moving forward to push out their EP.

“Things are looking different now, really different — we need to recraft the release to be only digital” explains Hardface. The new release date will be this Saturday, June 20, the first day of summer.

Since it’s nearly finished, Supa Friends gave The Cap Times a sneak peek at the album, which they titled “Super? No, Supa.” The EP title is an explanation of sorts for their group name, which they admit was lifted — and slightly modified — from the DC Comics cartoon from the mid-'70s and early-'80s.

The EP begins with a track called “Strung Out,” which features four of the five Supa emcees — Tyrel the Well Treated, SooDoNiM, Al D and Soup the Fifth — spitting over a looped soul sample and deep bass drum kick, with each emcee taking a few bars to break down their addiction to making fresh raps. Though it runs only three-and-a-half minutes, this is one of the longest songs on the album.