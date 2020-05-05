Madison's Opera in the Park will go online this summer

Madison’s Opera in the Park is the latest big summer event to undergo big changes due to coronavirus concerns. But while other events like Marquette Waterfront Festival have been canceled outright, Madison Opera officials announced Tuesday that Opera in the Park will move online.

“Sharing music under the stars is a highlight of every summer, but the health and safety of our community is our first priority,” said Kathryn Smith, the opera’s general director, in a press release. “After careful discussion with local officials and stakeholders, we have decided to take the necessary step of moving from an in-person performance this summer to a digital one.”

What that opera will actually look like is still under discussion. Smith said details of the digital performance will be firmed up in May and June, with details announced in early July. The 19th annual concert had been scheduled for July 25 in Garner Park, and each year the event draws an estimated 10,000 people.