Madison's Disq dishes up genre-sampling debut album

“I think we really just want to do what excites us,” DeBroux-Slone said. “We want to please people that are listening to our music and all that, but number one, we definitely just want to make music that's fulfilling and exciting for us, and we don't really want to stay confined to the bounds of one genre. I think we just want to keep on going with the exciting ideas if we can.”

“It’s cool to be able to mash together things that you might not conventionally think would go together, but there's no real reason why they shouldn't,” he continued. “You can get some really cool things happening when you do that.”

Disq is the culmination of a lifelong friendship between DeBroux-Slone and bassist/singer Raina Bock. They first met when they were four years old and living only a block from each other. When they were in middle school, DeBroux-Slone found out that she played bass and decided to start playing music with her.

“She was one of the only people I knew my age that was serious about playing music,” he said. “I think it was when I was in seventh grade that we got together and started playing a bit. It wasn't like we were really putting any expectation on it all. It was just kind of for fun pretty much. We both wanted to be in a band. I think we were the only people that we knew that were really motivated to do that at that point.”