A city of Madison task force has finalized a 34-page report describing a local music and entertainment landscape marred by racism and inequity, with recommendations that the city make major changes in policing, venue licensing processes, arts programming and transportation.
Leaders of the Task Force on Equity in Music and Entertainment say they will introduce the group's report to the City Council at a meeting next Tuesday after 14 months of work. The document asserts that artists of color, “especially within the community of Hip-Hop,” don't have equal access to Madison's performance spaces and opportunities, and must grapple with negative perceptions in the community.
“This lack of equity leads to both artists and businesses missing financial opportunities, businesses losing patrons of color, and the City of Madison losing citizens of color,” reads the report.
The report has 31 recommendations, including:
- A new staff position within the mayor’s office dedicated to promoting equity in arts and entertainment.
- The incorporation of hip-hop performances in the city’s festivals and street events, along with the establishment of a festival with a focus on hip-hop and R&B.
- Support for new venues and spaces for hip-hop, including at non-downtown locations.
- A more affordable and expansive bus service and public transit network.
- More robust funding for arts education in public schools.
- A public relations strategy that encourages positive and racially sensitive media coverage of hip-hop and other underrepresented events.
- Anti-bias training for venue staff as part of entertainment and liquor licensing processes.
- Drastic changes to policing, from anti-bias training to a reduction of “police presence in communities of color.”
The report comes after years of hip-hop leaders in the city — including task force co-chair Karen Reece and vice chair Rob "Dz" Franklin — decrying the treatment of the genre in Madison.
They say artists have received undue blame for inciting fights and gang violence. They point to venues like the Brink Lounge and the Frequency barring hip-hop performances, or news outlets calling disproportionate attention to fights or police responses at hip-hop shows.
“There became this moratorium on hip-hop. And the hip-hop community ... we were at the point where we were like, this is not fair,” said Franklin.
The task force, established by the City Council in June of 2017, includes representatives from Council and five city committees, as well as a mix of venue owners, musicians and promoters.
“A group of 11 people from a lot of different backgrounds did a root cause analysis,” said Reece. “They agree that the root cause of all this is racism.”
Twelve of the report's recommendations address the Madison Police Department and local media, institutions that the report pinpoint as contributors to negative community perceptions of hip-hop. Those action items range from "more balanced and culturally sensitive policing" to screenings of "13th," the Ava DuVernay documentary on race and social justice, for media and law enforcement.
Many of the report's recommendations address issues that aren't entertainment-specific, like access to transportation. Franklin said it was important to recognize that hip-hop is not just a genre, but part of a broader culture. That made it imperative, he said, for the report to focus on structural barriers for different communities.
“Madison has often been termed as a liberal and inclusive city,” he said. “To a certain extent, the basis of this report is getting at, liberal and inclusive for whom?”
The report analyzed peer cities that, like Madison, have reputations for entertainment but “not necessarily mainstream hip-hop places,” said Franklin. He said he was struck by cities that featured hip-hop showcases or that held events blending hip-hop with other genres — such as a hip-hop performance of “The Nutcracker” in Nashville. He said such programming normalizes hip-hop in a community.
“There was more of an attempt to respect hip-hop on an artistic level,” he said, adding: “Those (events) are breaking down the barriers of having hip-hop in mainstream city life.”
Franklin and Reece say that their hope is for the report to serve as a form of accountability for city officials, a means of “holding feet to the fire.” They said many of their suggestions, like overhauls of public transportation, aren't new.
"This has gone on for decades. We have these recommendations, and little to no … implementations," Reece said. "It’s a little frustrating. But we have a group of people who are going to see this through."
Matt Gerding, co-owner of the Majestic Theatre and co-president of the music promotion company FPC Live, is another member of the task force. He said he hoped that the report would kickstart a conversation across different camps with a stake in Madison entertainment, from hip-hop artists to city officials to promoters and venue operators like himself.
“It’s not an overnight fix,” he said. “But thrusting the conversation into the spotlight I think opens up dialogue. And that’s always a positive thing. If nothing else, it’s been a good opportunity for people like myself to connect with people like Rob Dz ... Hopefully we can begin putting some more events together.”
After its introduction to the council, the report will be referred to the Alcohol License Review Committee, Transit and Parking Commission, Madison Arts Commission, Equal Opportunities Commission and Public Safety Review Committee for review.