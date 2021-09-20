Madison Symphony returns — in stages — to Overture Hall

Audience seating for “String Spirit” will be in just four sections, leaving the balcony empty. There will be no intermission. A digital program for the 90-minute concert will be available as an alternative to the paper program that is usually handed out. Most noticeable: There will be no wind or brass instruments on stage.

Increasingly agile

Earlier this summer, as COVID numbers dipped, the MSO took the optimistic step of announcing a September concert to mark the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. Solo vocalists and the Madison Symphony Chorus would join the full 90-member symphony for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

But as COVID numbers began to rise in late summer and indoor mask mandates resumed, the symphony made a quick pivot and replaced the Beethoven concert with the “String Spirit” program — featuring only musicians who can perform wearing masks. Wind and brass players would get paid but would not be able to play because of how their instruments work.

It was one of many rapid shifts the orchestra has had to make during the pandemic. In the past year and half, educational programs had to go online. Concerts had to be rescheduled. And Beethoven’s Ninth was postponed to next season.