Madison Symphony Orchestra announces new executive director

A trained musician who has spent more than three decades in orchestra and cultural arts management has been selected to head the business side of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, one of the city’s largest arts organizations.

Robert Reed, 57, will join the staff June 6 as its executive director, the MSO announced Tuesday. He currently holds that title with the Plano Symphony Orchestra, near Dallas, and has previously worked in orchestra administration in Tucson, Arizona; Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson, Mississippi; San Francisco; Buffalo, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; and elsewhere.

Reed will succeed Richard Mackie, who retired last summer after 22 years with the MSO.

“I have been in this industry for 32 years,” Reed said during a visit to Madison this week.

“I’ve worked for large organizations such as the San Francisco Symphony, and smaller organizations, so I’ve had a wide breadth of activity. For where I am in my life, I felt this was perfect for me,” he said of the MSO, which holds its regular season concerts in the 2,255-seat Overture Hall, located in the Overture Center for the Arts.

“It’s an orchestra that’s doing some really wonderful and exciting things, in a venue that is absolutely stunning, and is in a community that has been clear that it supports the symphony orchestra,” Reed said. For a city of Madison’s size, “to have an orchestra of this size and with this financial stability, it tells you that this community loves the symphony.”

Reed will oversee the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s $5 million annual budget, 13 full- and part-time employees and relations with the more than 100 professional musicians who perform as the MSO.

Reed’s “enormously experienced background and his immediate connection with everyone who was a part of the search process bodes well for an exciting next stage for the orchestra,” music director John DeMain, who will celebrate his 30th year as conductor of the MSO in the 2023-24 season, said in a statement.

Reed was hired after a nine-month, nationwide search conducted by a search committee with the assistance of the firm HC Smith, MSO board president Ellsworth Brown said. The board selected Reed from a field of four finalists, Brown said in a statement.

Out and about

Along with overseeing the business side of the organization, a big part of his job will be forming partnerships and relationships in the area — which could mean communities both in and around Madison, Reed said.

“I definitely want everyone to know what the brand of ‘Madison Symphony Orchestra’ is,” he said. “Although Overture Center is a stupendous place, not everybody can necessarily come to the orchestra, so the orchestra has to go to people.”

He is a “huge fan” of the MSO’s existing HeartStrings program, which takes chamber music into health care and residential facilities, Reed said. The orchestra also runs numerous education programs for youth.

An inspiration

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Reed studied clarinet and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music performance at the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati.

His first exposure to classical music was as a fourth-grader, when he and his classmates joined thousands of other students to see a symphony orchestra concert for young people, he said.

“It was a ‘Eureka!’ moment, and my career was charted from that moment on,” Reed said. “I am a product of arts education.”

After that first concert, Reed said, he visited the band room at his elementary school. He told the band director that he wanted to play the clarinet, although he didn’t know the name of the instrument at the time — just that he liked the sound of it. He still plays clarinet, though now just for fun, he said.

As virus wanes

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mackie and the team that led the organization after Mackie’s retirement kept the MSO “in great shape” financially, Reed said.

While audience and sales projections for the current 2021-22 season were set at “a very conservative level” due to the pandemic, attendance “far exceeded the targets that were set,” and audience numbers for the annual “A Madison Symphony Christmas” in December were on par with pre-COVID times, according to the orchestra.

The MSO will return to an eight-concert subscription series in 2022-23, up from seven concerts this year, and will maintain its popular organ programming and “Beyond the Score” concerts featuring music and narration, the organization said.

The MSO will celebrate its centennial in 2025-26.

“There’s a lot I look forward to learning about the community,” Reed said, “and how the symphony will continue on for the next 100 years.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.