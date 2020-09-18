Madison 'Superstar' singer beats out 1,700 in nationwide contest

"We're going to be celebrating tonight and I'll be receiving the award in my own way," Maggie said Friday. "If we were not in COVID times, the finalists in this AARP contest would have been singing their songs in front of a big audience, in a big auditorium with a big full band behind them."

And then, after announcing the winner, an official from the advocacy organization for older adults would have handed her "a big fake sweepstakes check, one of those big cardboard checks, and it would have been a very, very exciting event," Maggie said. "We have no events, and that's the sign of our times. It's all an online celebration, so we'll make it as special a celebratory event as we can tonight."

Maggie said "My Favorite Things" popped into her head and she went with it.

"I double checked my gut and that was it," she said. "And it's true that when I am performing that song, I do hope that I'm extending a joyful energy that helps people who are sitting out there, maybe not having the best time in life right now, for whatever reason, and it picks up their spirits a little bit."