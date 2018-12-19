Madison’s Wood Chickens like to describe themselves as free-range. They freely roam between genres such as country and western, psychedelia and punk, and often without a specific destination in mind.
“I like to think of it as a tasty goulash with all our influences blended together,” said guitarist Alex Reilly, who is joined by bassist Griffin Pett and drummer Justin J. Johnson. “This current goulash features some ZZ Top flavor.”
“With cheese,” Johnson quipped.
On “Well Done!,” the band’s latest album and second on Big Neck Records, the sonic ventures are even wilder, weirder and noisier than before with the help of musician and producer Bobby Hussy.
“We kind of let loose and got weird with this one,” Reilly said. “I like to think of this second LP in terms of the classic film trilogy, where the second installment gets a little darker and gets a little weirder and you don’t know where it’s going to go. With our third LP, things will wrap up and go out with a bang before we start on a second trilogy.”
The band will celebrate the release with a Saturday show at the Crystal Corner Bar.
Compared to the band’s previous work, the album’s recordings are considerably cleaner and more hi-fi. The collection features some of the band’s heaviest and hardest rocking to date.
“It’s a little heavier than the last one but we haven’t strayed from the cow punk mindset,” Johnson said. “But we have tried to open up things a little bit.”
Reilly and Pett, who have been friends since high school, first formed the band in the late 2000s in Milton.
“No one had a specific idea of how we wanted to sound,” Pett said. “We just wanted to be a band. It just grew into what it is through us doing whatever we wanted to do rather than planning to mesh everything together. It’s whatever we have the most fun doing at any given time.”
In 2013, they moved to Madison to find more musical opportunities. Two years later, Johnson became their new drummer.
“It’s a pretty tight chemistry,” Reilly said. “We do a decent amount of mind reading and telepathy. When you’ve been on the road with two guys over and over again, you really get to know each other, and you get pretty tight.”
They released their last album, “Countryside,” last year, which Hussy also produced.
“He has a great idea of how we already operate. So, it’s been a rather easy process because he knows what we’re going for,” said Johnson. “He’s seen us multiple times. We’ve shared bills with him. He’s very familiar with our sound which makes it much easier to record with him…I feel like he’s pushed us in a direction where we’re accenting what we’re already doing, to a certain extent.”
In addition to Hussy’s guidance and ideas of things to try, the band enjoyed that he often gave the band free reign to venture freely.
“He leaves us a lot of space to experiment and try whatever we want,” says Reilly.
Johnson and the rest of the band were surprised how much some of the songs changed from initial inception to final recording.
“Often times Alex or Griffin will come up with an idea and then we’ll put the song together and it’ll sound completely different to what they had already lined up in their mind,” he says. “It’ll come off with a little more edge to it, a little teeth, a little more dynamic. There were certain things we were able to do to make a song more dynamic, expressive and accented.”
The band also added various other sounds to the recordings, including hamburgers cooking.
“We were cooking hamburgers and wanted everyone to hear how delicious they sounded,” says Johnson.
The band recently got back from a trip to Austin where they recorded a handful of songs. They plan to release it as a split release with a band from that area. They also plan to release a new EP at some point.
“We’re hoping to take our hamburgers to new spots,” says Jonson. “We’ve been out east, Midwest, down south. One of the goals is to hit some new spots. We’d like to get out west. Canada, Europe. And take hamburgers to new heights.”