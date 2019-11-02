When Madison band WheelHouse releases their new self-titled album this week, it’ll mark their fifth album in the past six years. Lead guitarist Nic Adamany says that if the band members had more time, they'd have recorded even more.
“I would say if we had clones or if there were 48 hours in a day, we could release even more of it,” Adamany said.
The band has a busy November lined up in support of the new album. The official album release party takes place at The Winnebago, 2262 Winnebago St. on Friday, Nov. 8. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets ($10 in advance, $15 at the door) are available for the 9 p.m. show. They play a regular weekly gig at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Coliseum Bar, 232 E. Olin Ave., and will also take part in the Tom Petty tribute on Friday, Nov. 29 at the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
The band’s lineup and sound has changed considerably since they started over six years ago. Starting as more of a “electric band,” with a drummer and electric guitars, the band evolved into a more acoustic string band sound. All this development has led to an ability to shift between a variety of genres with ease.
“It’s been fun because it's the instrumentation of a string band, but we play all types of stuff,” Adamany said. “It's hard to categorize. Bluegrass, country rock, it's Americana, it's all kind of there, mushed into one.”
The new album also signifies the end of an era and start of a new one for the band. It’s bass player Mark Noxon’s final album with the band, as Christian West took over bass duties earlier this year.
“Christian is a fantastic player and sound-wise it's similar," Adamany said. "He is very much a team guy. I once joked, ‘There's no I in band,’ and he is just all about paying respect to [this band]…A great compliment that I hear often from people is that, 'You guys haven't missed a beat’ and that's great. It's a little different. He's a different person naturally, but I think it's just as good just in a different way.”
The band —which also features Frank Busch and Kenny Leiser — decided to self-title the album since the lineup shift was a “distinct moment in our band.” They recorded the album sporadically throughout 2018 at Madison-based Blast House Studios with the help of recording engineer Landon Arkens. They originally planned to release the album last year as a companion to their previous album "Fresh Cut Dirt" but ultimately decided to release it later.
“The songs on this current one are a bit... I don't want to say darker but a bit more ominous than some of our other stuff,” Adamany said. “So, we had all this group of songs on this record and the kind of the happier, upbeat songs on the record we released last year.”
Everyone in the band chips in with songwriting duties, helping to lead to a diverse sounding collection of songs.
“It's a nice combination of writers and it happens in all ways,” Adamany said. “It's really fun to work with a group of people where everyone's creative. Anyone can have any type of idea and we're all very open to it. It's just as fun for me to hear an idea that someone else has and apply my thinking to it as it is for me to present something else.”
One of the highlights from the album is the ever-hypnotic “Coyote.” Adamany co-wrote the song with a friend Thom Olson and features the former playing slide guitar.
“We played it a little bit different than our other songs and it kind of just felt like the vibe of that song would fit the overall record so we kind of got a group of songs together that I think for the most part are congruent with that,” he said.
“It's the great thing about playing so many shows is that you kind of get a good testing ground for new material. Not like you ought to play it all a million times and then record it. You want to keep it fresh, but you get to test out a few songs and certain ones may get more reactions and others you're like, ‘Wow, this is a keeper. Let's pursue this and see how it turns out in the studio setting.’”
As for the future, the band plans to keep recording and touring as much as possible.
“We do so many styles of music and the goal is to not ever limit what we do or can do,” Adamany said. “WheelHouse is whatever we want to be. We might do some shows where we bring a drummer and keyboardist and play electric guitars. There doesn't need to be limits. It all falls within the parameters of WheelHouse. My greatest hope is that we just keep exploring all of those possibilities and just kind of keep doing what we're doing but keep doing it better. Better and better. Onward and upward always.”