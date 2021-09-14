Madison musician Unusual Demont wants to color your world with 'Hues'

I don’t remember when songwriting came along. Probably when I was 11 or 12. I remember writing this Christmas song, and I was like, “Okay, this is pretty good!” It wasn’t until 2013 that I really sunk my teeth into everything. I heard an album from one of my influences, Tyler the Creator, and I remember learning that he produced all his own stuff. I remember begging and pleading my grandma to get me Garageband for the iPod that I had at the time.

I spent five years minimum, off of an old iPod Touch, fifth generation, just making concept albums that nobody was listening to. But you gain the experience. From there I kept on going and found where my voice fit. For the longest time I wasn’t even singing, I was rapping. But I took a chance on singing, and then I started figuring out where my pocket is, where I fit in. Luckily, I think that’s nowhere specific, which is better than worse, because I’m able to go into all these different areas.

Do you feel like exploring different genres brings you closer to who you are, or does it allow you to create things that are totally outside yourself?