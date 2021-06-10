Madison musicans Ritt and Wilder Deitz plan first father-son album

Ritt said the breadth of Wilder’s tastes and experience enriches the songs they write and arrange.

“It’s like having an orchestra,” he said. “I’ll write a song and bring it in, and say, ‘Here’s how the chorus goes.’ And he’ll go, ‘I know what the chorus is.’ So the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. When you spend a lot of time together as a family, you start resembling each other a little bit.”

Ritt and Wilder said being father and son, and having made so much music together, allows them to have an instinctive shorthand with each other when working on a song.

“There are probably a lot of ways in which we’re not even really thinking about it,” Wilder said. “We kind of know what the other’s expecting, in some ways, so we don’t even have to really talk much about it.”

“It’s great press when you have a Springsteen and his father dynamic going on, and there are guys getting drunk and fighting in the kitchen,” Ritt said. “But frankly, there’s nothing like that. Wilder believes in serving the song. I believe in serving the song. It’s like we have a limited amount of time in the morning, and some really good new songs. And we want them to leave better than when they came in.”