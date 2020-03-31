Madison man's recording of a song about a virus (yes, that one) goes viral

Grimes was a professional musician in Britain in the 1980s and 1990s, and, while he had several recording and publishing contracts, he never made it big.

“When the Spice Girls came along, I realized I needed to find another career,” he said, joking. “So I went back to school to study science.”

He got his doctorate at 47 and works as a medical writer for the pharmaceutical industry. His band, The Solution, plays at places like Bowl-A-Vard Lanes and the Hody Bar & Grill in Middleton.

When Grimes first heard Mercury’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” he was stunned by “how radically different it was” from the other pop songs being recorded. “Freddy’s voice was astonishing,” he said.

He was also astonished by Bein’s new lyrics, calling them “a stroke of genius.”

“They capture both the weirdness of what is going on with social distancing and the fear of being infected or infecting someone else, and also the selfishness of some people who don’t seem to be taking this virus very seriously,” Grimes said.

It starts:

Is this a fever? Is this just allergies?