In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Smokin’ with Superman was one of those Madison bands that everyone wanted to see. Whether it was sweaty, high-energy shows in the old King Club or drawing thousands to the Memorial Union Terrace, the band’s funk-jazz hybrid sound could fill a room.
Then, as so often happens, Smokin’ with Superman dissolved. Singer Joy Dragland moved to New York, rapper Laduma Nguyuza (who performs as Mr. Parker) moved back to Maryland, and other band members pursued other projects. The band hasn’t played together since 2007.
That changes on Friday, when the seven-piece Smokin’ with Superman reunite for a show at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 for the 9:30 p.m. show, with Afrobeat band Immigre opening.
“I’m so excited for it,” Nguyuza said. “I try to imagine and visualize what it will be like. Inevitably I see myself playing for a while and then becoming overwhelmed by the emotion behind it. It was such a dense and large energy that we put together.”
The key to Smokin’ with Superman’s distinctive sound was that each of the seven players came from a different background, Nguyuza said, bringing their own influences into the mix.
“Everybody had a different genre that they came from,” he said. “I probably was the one who was most steeped in the hip-hop world. Our keyboardist was a jazz aficionado. The drummer played in a lot of rock bands. It really came together. It just worked.”
The band started in 1998, and Nguyuza, who had come to Madison for college and performed in several hip-hop bands (he’s also a member of Dumate and Fringe Character), auditioned to join the group a couple of years later.
Initially, Nguyuza said the musicians would lay down song beds for him to rhyme over. As the band evolved and the musicians learned each other’s strengths, they began writing music together in earnest.
The diverse influences not only made Smokin' with Superman’s sound distinctive, it attracted different kinds of audiences to their live shows. Was it a hip-hop show? Was it a funk show? Was it a jazz show? The answer was always yes.
“It was an entire wall of sound, huge sound,” Nguyuza said. “That sometimes was limiting where we could play. Some stages were just not big enough. But the fact that we brought such different flavor to the table really gave us the opportunity to see lots of different types of fans.”
When Nguyuza had to move back to Maryland to deal with a family matter, that spelled the beginning of the end of Smokin’ with Superman. The band members still kept in touch via email and social media, reaching out when one member discovered a Japanese band covering the group's music on YouTube, or when another fan from Brazil posted on their Facebook page looking for a CD.
Last year, a fan in Iowa asked the band if they’d reform to play a show, and offered to pay well. The band members were all supportive of the idea, and getting back together rekindled their enthusiasm for playing together. Nguyuza said they’ve managed to retain their original chemistry while all improving and expanding as musicians.
“Across that time, we’ve done different things. I’ve significantly changed my approach to rap music. Once we start playing, it just works. We’ve all practiced and gotten better, and we know how to stay out of each other’s way.”
The band members have also been doing some recording, and assuming that Friday’s show goes well, Nguyuza said they’ll start having some serious conversations about reforming the band in a more formal way. All the band members lead busier lives than they did 15 years ago. Many are parents now and have day jobs (in addition to being a musician, Nguyuza works as a software trainer at ZenDesk).
But the personal and musical bonds that make up Smokin’ with Superman would be worth making time for, he said.
“I’ve got history with these dudes. We’ve traveled together, played together, loved each other, fought with each other, and we’re still able to do it. Listening back to those original recordings, they still sound fresh. It would work today.”