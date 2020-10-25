Madison folk duo figure out how to carry on while apart

Then, Peter stitches the two videos together using iMovie, and produces a split-screen “performance” that they put on YouTube and their website.

They started using this method in April, and the first song they wrote was about voting. “It was a surprise to both of us that it worked out,” Peter said. “Because we were basing it on the same chords, the harmonies worked out.”

In a column he wrote for the local folk music society newsletter, Peter explained how they try to glance toward the other’s pretend location every so often. In a trick Lou invented, he said, they clip the lyric sheet “over toward where the other person would be standing if we were really together physically, so that it looks like the accompanist is looking at the lead singer.”

Their first try wasn’t without problems, however. Peter didn’t tell Lou what the time signature was, meaning how many beats were in each measure. “He wrote his in 4/4 and I wrote mine in 3/4,” Lou said, laughing.

“It was pretty psychedelic the first time,” Peter said.

They can’t make their videos with Zoom because there’s a time lag. “We pretty much have to do it this way. We don’t know of any other way to do it, really,” he said.