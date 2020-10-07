Madison-born Slow Pulp emerges from lockdown with debut album 'Moveys'

I’m not saying that the band Slow Pulp will someday become so famous that they’ll get their own “Josie and the Pussycats”-style animated series.
But if they do, they’ve already written the theme song.
At the end of the Chicago-based, Madison-born band’s debut album, “Moveys,” which will be released on Friday, comes the almost-title track “Movey.” While the rest of “Moveys” is gorgeous, melancholy dream-pop, the closing track is a jarring and, frankly, hilarious 80-second synth dance track that sounds like it was made from leftover bits from a Paula Abdul album.
“I wrote it in my room when we were all living together,” guitarist Henry Stoehr said in a phone interview with the entire band last week. “And I remember coming out of my room to go to the bathroom. And everyone's like, ‘Dude, what the hell?'”
“I think of it as like the (closing) credits song of a movie,” drummer Teddy Mathews said. “It's like you've gone through this intense emotional process, and then you get to the end and the lights turn on in the theater, and you're like, ‘Okay, back to my life now.’”
The bulk of “Moveys” is, in fact, an “intense emotional process”, with singer Emily Massey’s songs, like “Idaho” and “Montana,” reflecting the search for finding healing and accepting love in the midst of emotional trauma. In the electronic press kit that accompanies the album, Massey recounts being plagued with illness and chronic fatigue, which finally came to a crisis point when she was diagnosed with Lyme disease and mononucleosis.
“The diagnosis validated a lot of what I was feeling,” she said. “I got tools for how to take care of myself better. The way that I internalize trauma is I will hold it in and not process it for a very long time, but writing songs is the one place where I can’t hide from myself. It just comes out whether or not I want it to or if I’m ready for it to.”
Slow Pulp’s origins date back to when Stoehr and Mathews were best friends in kindergarten. Bassist Alex Leeds started hanging out with the pair in elementary school, and the trio started their first band at Cherokee Middle School.
Massey, who grew up on the east side as the daughter of musician Mike Massey, turned to music in high school after a back injury sidelined her pursuit of being a ballerina. They first met and hit it off several years ago when their bands shared a bill.
“We got along really well, kind of right off the bat,” Massey said. “And then our bands were kind of dissolving around the same time. We decided to try to start to make some music together. And it was just me and Teddy and Henry in my parents’ basement, kind of like, jamming.
“Songwriting just clicked in a really new way working with Henry,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, man, I want to keep doing this.’ I felt pretty excited when they asked me to join their project.”
After self-releasing several EPs, the band moved to Chicago in late 2018 to connect with that city’s music scene, and all currently live within a half-mile of each other. But spending 2019 on tour and 2020 locked down like the rest of humanity has stymied that connection to some degree.
Still, they feel at home there now, finding a more collaborative and supportive music community than that of Los Angeles or New York City. Even though they occasionally yearn for a steak from the Tornado Steakhouse or a beer at the Paradise Club.
“There's definitely this thing I feel like when I go to Chicago band shows where people from other Chicago bands are invited to do something on stage or be part of a song,” Stoehr said. “There's definitely a strong energy of bands supporting each other, even implicitly.”
The band had wanted to make their first full-length album, but initially weren’t excited about the first batch of songs they turned out. Massey said they had to figure out the ideal way for them to write songs, which usually starts with Massey taking a chord progression from one of the other members and working alone on lyrics that would fit. Then she brings the lyrics back to the full band to be fleshed out into a song.
“It helps set the tone emotionally of how the song is going to be,” Massey said. “Henry, you were saying the other day how it helps you to add other elements when you’ve heard the lyrics, or know whatever the song is going to be about. Which makes sense. It’s kind of shocking that that wasn’t a no-brainer.”
The band members were about halfway through making the album when the pandemic hit, forcing everyone into lockdown. While the downside was that they had to continue working while physically apart, the upside was that they had more time to keep working. (Well, there was a downside to that upside — the reason Stoehr had more time to mix and produce the album was that he lost his day job.)
“All of a sudden I have all of the time in the world to work on it,” Stoehr said. “We were definitely allowing more time to kind of experiment and try things.”
This is the part of the article where I usually mention that the band I'm writing about is playing an upcoming show in Madison. But, of course, that’s not happening. Aside from an occasional radio station performance, the band has no plans to play live until a planned tour of Europe in early 2021.
But they’re grateful to finally have a new full-length album to show for their time apart.
“The whole quarantine would have felt vastly different if this wasn’t at the front of our minds,” Mathews said. “It gave us something to focus on.”
