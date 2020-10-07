Madison-born Slow Pulp emerges from lockdown with debut album 'Moveys'

“We got along really well, kind of right off the bat,” Massey said. “And then our bands were kind of dissolving around the same time. We decided to try to start to make some music together. And it was just me and Teddy and Henry in my parents’ basement, kind of like, jamming.

“Songwriting just clicked in a really new way working with Henry,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, man, I want to keep doing this.’ I felt pretty excited when they asked me to join their project.”

After self-releasing several EPs, the band moved to Chicago in late 2018 to connect with that city’s music scene, and all currently live within a half-mile of each other. But spending 2019 on tour and 2020 locked down like the rest of humanity has stymied that connection to some degree.

Still, they feel at home there now, finding a more collaborative and supportive music community than that of Los Angeles or New York City. Even though they occasionally yearn for a steak from the Tornado Steakhouse or a beer at the Paradise Club.