Mad Lit 2021 aims to brighten up State Street for all with music, art and vendors
Mad Lit 2021 aims to brighten up State Street for all with music, art and vendors

Panelists Rob Dz, Michael Ford and Klassik (left to right) discussed "How can hip-hop shape Wisconsin culture?" during the 2016 Cap Times Idea Fest.

 MICHELLE STOCKER
Rob “Rob Dz” Franklin saw the commercial for “Summer of Soul,” a new documentary about a series of concerts in Harlem in the summer of 1969 that brought the community together, and was immediately struck by a sense of recognition.

“When the commercial came out, I was like ‘Oh, snap,’” the Madison hip-hop artist said. “This is kind of what we’re trying to do.”

Franklin is the driving force behind Mad Lit, a free new event series that will take place every other Friday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the top of State Street. Originally envisioned by Franklin as a music series featuring a diverse lineup of Black artists, the concept has expanded to also include pop-up artist demonstration, small-business vendors and more. There will not be food or drink vendors, however, as Franklin wants to encourage people to patronize restaurants and bars in the area that are still bouncing back from the pandemic.

The free series kicks off this Friday with a performance by R&B artists Sammy J + Vocal. Future weeks will bring salsa (Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad on July 16), roots reggae (Natty Nation on July 30), a spoken word/comedy showcase on Sept. 10, and hip-hop (Supa Friends on Oct. 8).

Natty Nation 051121 20-05272021191838

Jah Boogie of Natty Nation performs at the inaugural Cap Times Live show in May. The roots reggae band will perform at Mad Lit 2021 on July 30.

Franklin said he wanted to expand people’s definitions of what music made by Black artists can sound like.

“We can have different reflections of artists of color,” Franklin said. “Hip-hop is towards the end of the series. It was trying to be mindful of having different reflections of what is our excellence.”

Mad Lit 2021 is presented in partnership with Urban Community Arts Network (UCAN) and the Greater Madison Music City project (GMMC). Dz and Opal Ellyse will also perform at the next Cap Times Live concert at the High Noon Saloon on Tuesday, July 13.

The genesis of the idea for Mad Lit originated with literally putting lights up on State Street. Franklin, who has lived on the street for the past seven years and works at the Madison Public Library’s Central branch, remembers standing outside last winter and thinking it would be nice to have overhead lights on the street.

While the 100 block of State Street will indeed feature strings of LED lights, that idea expanded into bringing a different kind of illumination to the street, one that would welcome all Madisonians. Franklin said he saw firsthand how the Black Lives Matter murals on State Street sparked conversations and brought Black artwork and themes into what has been considered a predominantly white space.

227 State Street MMOCA-07212020151834

Artists Silvan Fleming Jr., Richie Morales and Jan Lin painted murals on some of the boarded windows of the Madison Museum of Modern Art, at 227 State St.

“I probably saw more conversations, and white folks embracing Black culture,” he said. “I’m walking out of my apartment and I see this older white man explaining to his son what this piece of art means. It was like, ‘Yo, man, this is incredible.’”

With the news that the murals would eventually be taken down, Franklin wanted to keep that inclusive energy and those conversations going.

“If your downtown isn't happening, your city's really not happening,” he said. “And in order to have that, it has to be inclusive for everybody. The hope is that people aren’t just going to come and dance. ‘Hey, white person, interact with a black person over here.’ Let’s get back to basics.”

Franklin said that as a hip-hop artist, he wryly notes that he has an invisible “entertainer’s pass” that allows him to move more easily through the city’s white spaces than the average Black man.

“I feel like I have a pretty good rapport in the African American community and it hurts that when I invite folks to come downtown, it’s like, ‘Nah, man,’ he said. 

If downtown doesn’t feel as welcoming to other Black people, he said, and if it wants to bounce back from the economic hardships brought on by the pandemic, it needs to be.

Franklin’s comments echo those of Sabrina Madison, who relocated her Progress Center for Black Women, a co-working space and support network for Black women, onto the Capitol Square last month.

“This is our city too,” Madison said. “A lot of Black folks don’t really hang out down here unless we’re going to a club or maybe the comedy club on State Street, but we pay taxes and we deserve to have a downtown that feeds our interests as well.”

Franklin has lived in Madison off and one for two decades. He asked, “If (downtown) is not truly reflective of all the citizens, that what are we really doing? State Street is six blocks. Maybe outside of Triangle Market, how many businesses of color are on State Street?

"The hope is that this will open up these conversations, and these possibilities to happen.”

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

