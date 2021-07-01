Mad Lit 2021 aims to brighten up State Street for all with music, art and vendors

“I probably saw more conversations, and white folks embracing Black culture,” he said. “I’m walking out of my apartment and I see this older white man explaining to his son what this piece of art means. It was like, ‘Yo, man, this is incredible.’”

With the news that the murals would eventually be taken down, Franklin wanted to keep that inclusive energy and those conversations going.

“If your downtown isn't happening, your city's really not happening,” he said. “And in order to have that, it has to be inclusive for everybody. The hope is that people aren’t just going to come and dance. ‘Hey, white person, interact with a black person over here.’ Let’s get back to basics.”

Franklin said that as a hip-hop artist, he wryly notes that he has an invisible “entertainer’s pass” that allows him to move more easily through the city’s white spaces than the average Black man.

“I feel like I have a pretty good rapport in the African American community and it hurts that when I invite folks to come downtown, it’s like, ‘Nah, man,’ he said.

If downtown doesn’t feel as welcoming to other Black people, he said, and if it wants to bounce back from the economic hardships brought on by the pandemic, it needs to be.