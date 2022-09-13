Lucinda Williams coming to Madison, will let listeners decide who 'You Can't Rule Me' is about

Lucinda Williams, 69, is still as feisty as ever and her most recent album, 2020's "Good Souls Better Angels," contains some of the hardest-hitting songs of her lengthy career.

In a recent phone conversation from her Nashville home, the three-time Grammy Award winner said the album's song "Man Without a Soul" is about former president Donald Trump.

"It can be," said Williams, who plays the Barrymore Theatre on Sept. 24 with her longtime band. "I mean, it's just sort of left up to the listeners' interpretation, but that's what I was thinking about when I wrote it... but there's so many men without souls trying to ruin the country besides him."

In it, she sings:

You bring nothing good to this world

Beyond a web of cheating and stealing

You hide behind your wall of lies

But it is coming down, yeah, it is coming down

"For a while there, I was kind of obsessed with MSNBC. And I was watching it all day, every day. When I first got up, I turned it on and I watched quite a bit of it," Williams said when discussing her song "Bad News Blues," with the lyrics:

Bad news on my TV screen

Bad news in the magazines

Bad news in the newspaper

Bad news on the elevator

Bad news in the street

The album's opening track, "You Can't Rule Me," is adapted, edited and rearranged from a song by Delta blues singer Memphis Minnie. Williams said she's not sure what Minnie (Lizzie Douglas, who died in 1973 at age 76) was referencing, "but I have a feeling she's referring to her man," Williams said.

"I liked the way it sounded," she said. "It can be about your boyfriend, your husband, or it could be about the government or somebody in the government."

Williams said on her last tour she began the song by dedicating it to the U.S. Supreme Court and the audience would go nuts.

"It really fit the mood and all these women would be in the front with their fists up in the air and everything," she said.

Williams married Minnesota native Tom Overby in 2009 on stage at a show of hers at First Avenue in Minneapolis.

Overby is her manager, and contributed songwriting on her most recent album.

"We've been working on songs together a little bit here and there," she said. "We didn't really set out to do that, but it just sort of happened organically."

The TIME magazine 2001 Songwriter of the Year said she'd be working on a song and he'd come up and hand her some lyrics that he'd written and say, " 'See if you can do anything with these,' and I'd look at 'em and sometimes end up turning them into a new song."

The couple met in 1992 at a hair salon in Hollywood, California, when Williams took a girlfriend for hair extensions as a gift.

Williams said Overby came in for a haircut and she thought, "'Wow, there is a good looking guy.' He had this big smile and he's tall and slim and so, I was immediately attracted."

Overby was also in the music business, working for a record distribution company in Minneapolis. "So, there was an immediate connection," she said.

It was Overby, she said, who came up with the recent album's song, "Big Black Train," a metaphor for depression.

Williams said she's experienced low-grade depression in her life that can best be described as a general moodiness, an unexplained sadness, or a malaise.

"It's hard to explain," she said. "I mean, there are so many different kinds. Everybody experiences it differently. Sometimes it just kind of comes over you. You just don't feel as excited about things and it's hard to find the joy in life sometimes."

One of Williams' best-known songs, "Joy," with the refrain "you took my joy, I want it back," from 1998's "Car Wheels on a Gravel Road," was written about a guy. "How boring," said Williams, laughing.

"I mean, 'You took my joy, I want it back,' but now it's come to mean so many different things. I think that's why people like it so much maybe. You could be singing about your boyfriend or your husband or the president of the United States, the United States Supreme court, or an institution or an individual, you know?"

Williams suffered a stroke in November 2020. "I would consider it mild, I mean, I've never had a stroke before that, so I don't have anything to compare it to," she quipped.

She said post-stroke, she initially thought she was going to have to sing while seated, but she began standing up. She usually has a chair on stage just in case, but said she just ends up with her hand on the back of it sometimes for balance.

Williams was born with spina bifida, and said she has a weak back because of it that sometimes gives her problems.

Because she worries about forgetting lyrics after 14 albums, starting with 1979's "Ramblin'," she used to perform with lyrics on a music stand nearby. Now she uses a teleprompter as "a safety net."

It's horrible to be in the middle of the song and forget some of the lyrics, she said. "That's the worst thing ever. I don't want to be up there worrying about, 'Okay, what's the next line? I want to just be able to relax and focus on my singing and my presentation."

Williams recently toured as the opening act for blues singer Bonnie Raitt and said the two of them share a lot of the same fans. She said that while she had met Raitt before, she got to know her better while on tour.

On her current tour, fellow Louisiana-born singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier ("Mercy Now") is opening. She's another musician with whom Williams said she has a lot in common.

"That's going to be great," Williams said. "I'm really glad we're doing that. It's nice when I share some of the same fans with the other artists."

