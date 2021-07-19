Long musical friendship leads to residency with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

Andrew Sewell and Bill Banfield hope to break new ground in the next three years. But in the meantime, they don’t mind revisiting an old memory: The night they ducked out of an official university party and spent the evening with Leonard Bernstein.

Sewell, the longtime music director of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and Banfield, the orchestra’s newly appointed composer in residence, were both graduate students at the University of Michigan at the time. It was 1988 and Bernstein — the world-renowned composer, conductor, educator and public figure — was visiting the campus on a concert tour with the Vienna Philharmonic.

Banfield and Sewell were among the graduate students invited to meet him at a formal reception following his performance.

“We were all grouped around him like a bunch of young pups,” Sewell recalled. “Then he said, ‘Listen — this is kind of boring.’”

So a group of students sneaked Bernstein into the kitchen, where Bernstein called his driver and they left the party in Bernstein’s limousine, Banfield recounted. They headed to a pub and asked the waiters to put a table in the center of the room, where the students gathered around the maestro.