Local bands and gigging musicians losing income, connection during shutdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic

“We should be able to reschedule,” he said. “All of the promoters are fairly understanding, because it’s not like some inner-band turmoil where you couldn’t make it work — it’s a serious issue, you know?”

Income isn’t the greatest consideration for The Hussy, which has historically broken even on tour. Hussy himself has part-time jobs at the High Noon Saloon and MadCity Music on Atwood Avenue, both of which are closed until further notice, but he’s not sweating personal finances quite yet.

“I’m in this unique situation where I was already planning on not getting paid for three weeks,” he said. “We have other jobs and we set money aside so we can tour. We look at touring as more of a vacation and less of a job. Touring is a privilege, and most bands don’t get to do it. I get to go around the world and play for people who want to hear my music, and that in itself is a greater gift than money could ever give.”

Hussy laments the lost connections, since he won’t be traveling abroad with his friends and seeing familiar faces on the road, but he tries to keep everything in perspective.

“I have friends who are going to be far more devastated than my little band that makes a few hundred dollars playing shows, you know? At the end of the day, a band is not a necessity,” he said.