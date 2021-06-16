Live On King Street won't happen this year; sales strong for Avett Brothers show at Breese

Live On King Street, a 9-year-old Madison outdoor music tradition, won't be back this year due to scheduling and logistics, one of its organizers said.
"We just ran into some timing and logistical issues that made it not realistic for us, unfortunately," said Matt Gerding, president of FPC Live, which runs the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.
Gerding said that by the time Public Health Madison and Dane County announced COVID-19 restrictions would expire, which they did early this month, there were few artists available to book on short notice.
Live on King Street typically closes down the 100 block of King Street for six Friday night street concerts in June, July and August, and sometimes into September depending on the touring schedules of the national acts that perform there.
"We just decided to postpone it to 2022," Gerding said.
He said there were also logistical issues around the Streatery program on King Street, which allows restaurants and bars to expand outdoor dining beyond what's allowed by city ordinance.
"There were just a lot of new complexities to sort through," Gerding said.
Live on King Street has been held since 2011, and sat out last year due to the pandemic. Its 10-year anniversary will have to wait until next year, Gerding said.
The Majestic will reopen next month after some shows are finalized, said Gerding, who oversees booking and operations for the venue.
FPC Live (Frank Productions Concerts) also owns The Sylvee, The Orpheum Theater, and High Noon Saloon, and books shows at Breese Stevens Field.
Gerding said tickets for the Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson & Family at Breese Stevens on Aug. 7, which went on sale Friday, are selling well.
That show, however, will probably be the only one there this summer, Gerding said. "Similar to Live on King Street, it's just about timing. Most tours of that size schedule their tours six to eight months in advance. So, there was a limited pool of inventory, of artists, to book by the time the health restrictions had been relaxed."
The Avett Brothers/Willie Nelson show will have a full capacity of 10,000, he said.
Two reduced-capacity spring shows at Breese Stevens sold out the day tickets went on sale. The "Return to Live" shows headlined by Mt. Joy on May 6 and Smith & Myers on May 22, had a capacity of 1,500.
Concertgoers were admitted at staggered times to allow social distancing at the entry, and fans were instructed to wear masks when going to and from their seats. They sat on their own lawn chairs or on blankets with up to four people in an individual 8-by-8-foot section of the field.
The shows were "successful from an operational standpoint, which was the big goal," Gerding said. "The pod-style show, is probably going away for good, unfortunately, because I know a lot of people sort of enjoy the additional space."
Operating the low-capacity concerts with restrictions was "more work for less money," he said. "But it was a great way for us to get back to business."
Gerding said FPC Live, which is majority-owned by national promoter Live Nation, will be announcing shows "left and right across all of our venues" for this summer and fall.
"We're excited to see Madison concertgoers come back and support live music," he said.