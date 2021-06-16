Live On King Street won't happen this year; sales strong for Avett Brothers show at Breese

The Majestic will reopen next month after some shows are finalized, said Gerding, who oversees booking and operations for the venue.

FPC Live (Frank Productions Concerts) also owns The Sylvee, The Orpheum Theater, and High Noon Saloon, and books shows at Breese Stevens Field.

Gerding said tickets for the Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson & Family at Breese Stevens on Aug. 7, which went on sale Friday, are selling well.

That show, however, will probably be the only one there this summer, Gerding said. "Similar to Live on King Street, it's just about timing. Most tours of that size schedule their tours six to eight months in advance. So, there was a limited pool of inventory, of artists, to book by the time the health restrictions had been relaxed."

The Avett Brothers/Willie Nelson show will have a full capacity of 10,000, he said.

Two reduced-capacity spring shows at Breese Stevens sold out the day tickets went on sale. The "Return to Live" shows headlined by Mt. Joy on May 6 and Smith & Myers on May 22, had a capacity of 1,500.