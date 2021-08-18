Live music series continues with Madison power pop band Proud Parents

Our third Cap Times Live concert features Madison-based power pop band Proud Parents. We will livestream the performance from the High Noon Saloon on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Register for the Zoom to watch, or watch live on the Cap Times Facebook page.

The performance will be part of Cap Times Idea Fest, which begins the day before, but an Idea Fest ticket won't be needed to see the Proud Parents concert. Visit captimesideafest.com for the latest information on the festival schedule and speakers.

Everyone who registers for the Proud Parents concert on Zoom will be entered to win a pair of in-person spots. Winners will be notified via email. We will be following High Noon Saloon's health and safety protocols requiring all guests to provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or full vaccination for entry. Find more information here.